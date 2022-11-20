Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy’s relationship with her Oyinbo boxer has caught many netizens by surprise online

Many netizens have since stormed Ryan Taylor’s Instagram page to congratulate him while they referred to him as their in-law

A video on Ryan’s Instagram page showed he was in Lagos, Nigeria, in 2021 as he was seen performing a stunt on a bike

Nigerian billionaire daughter Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy is trending on social media over a video which showed the moment a British Boxer, believed to be Ryan Taylor proposed to her.

The video caught many Nigerians unaware as Cuppy, who recently marked her 30th birthday, had never made a post about her man.

Video shows Ryan Taylor performing a stunt in Nigeria. Credit: @ryan_taylor @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Netizens storm Ryan Taylor’s page

Many fans and followers reacted to an old video of Ryan Taylor performing a stunt in Lagos with a bicycle in 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sharing the video, Taylor wrote:

"7:30 this morning in Nigeria a moment I’ll remember forever. ❤️."

See the video below:

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

sakzayn

"Naija, we nor dey get sense at all . Wetin everybody dey find come here nitori oloun."

seun_gentle:

"Haha Nigeria’s don reach here ."

barbie_salon_asaba:

"Congratulations ooo."

joanpixie:

"Our husband welcome oh ."

iam_akande49:

"Nigerians are Werey for real ! Una don full here."

sceedbarms:

"Our in-law , make I catch you for street, na you wan marry my crush."

onlyonesweetboi:

"Our inlaw oooo❤️❤️."

iam_nicki_mandy:

"My country people don land. Our in-law ."

teezmolly:

"Our baby we love you so much welcome to Nigeria ❤️."

erifeoluwa_simi:

"Our in-law ,well done ooo."

keije_tah:

"My country people."

miss_reo_12::

"We don land oo... ur welcome our Inlaw will you eat Amala ?"

success_ighalo:

"Our Inlaw ."

tressypie:

"CUPPY AND BOXERs... our husband... you are doing well."

Cuppy says yes to her man

Billionaire daughter finally said yes to her 30-year-old British lover after he popped the question at an award ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

Some viral videos on social media captured the moment the professional boxer went down on his knees and asked Cuppy to be his wife.

The Gelato crooner appeared to have been caught off-guard by his request but she wasted no time in saying yes to her man.

Source: Legit.ng