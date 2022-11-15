Popular movie maker Kunle Afolayan shared a funny update with his followers as he showed off his foreign-breed dogs

The talented movie maker, in a video, displayed the puppy his dog named Ayo had, adding it would be called Saro

The movie maker's statement has stirred funny reactions as Saro is the name of one of the lead characters in his movie Anikulapo

Nigerian movie maker and actor Kunle Afolayan has put up a funny video of him with his foreign-breed dogs.

Kunle shared how his dog, Ayo, welcomed a puppy with another dog, Ire.

Kunle Afolayan shows off his dogs. Credit: @kunleafolayan @kunleremi

Source: Instagram

He went on to name the puppy Saro, which is the name of the lead character played by Kunle Remi in his movie title Anikulapo.

Kunle, in the video, while raising the puppy for the camera to get a better view, said:

"I have decided to name him Saro, we will find him his own Arolake."

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Kunle added the caption that read:

"Ire and Ayo gave birth to a charming young man and he shall be called “SARO”

See the video below:

Reactions as Kunle Afolayan names his puppy Saro

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

authenticmuy:

"… I am afraid, if he will truly live up to his name, he would surely run away with one Arolake before you find your own Arolake for him. We day watch ooo."

nothing_but_the_true:

"Congratulations, but pls break that yoke in that name SARO ooo ( Yoruba adage says Oruko omo lonro omo)."

oluwatoyosiraheemat:

"Saro welcome to this world ooo."

kingogerainbow:

"Egbon mi so this one go soon dey do sugar mummy too abi kosi wahala."

dayoamusa:

"Saro ke! All the dogs in the neighborhood are in trouble bayii o ."

Source: Legit.ng