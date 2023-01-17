Nollywood stars Yul Edochie and his second wife Judy Austin have joined many of their colleagues to congratulate Nkiru Sylvanus, who recently got married

While Judy and Yul prayed for the newly wedded couple, the actor went on to apologise for missing the event

However, Yul and Judy’s messages have been met with reactions from netizens with many dragging them

As many celebrities in the movie industry continue to send their good wishes to their colleague Nkiru Sylvanus, who recently tied the knot with her man over the weekend, Nollywood couple Yul Edochie and his second wife Judy Austin also joined the trend.

Judy Austin took to her Instagram page to share a video from the wedding ceremony as she prayed for the newly wedded couple.

Yul Edochie apologises to Nkiru Sylvanus for missing her big day, Credit: @judaustin1 @yuledochie

She wrote:

“Your home is blessed beautiful bleble @nkirusylvanus_real You made such a beautiful bride. Congratulations dear.”

See the post below:

Yul in a post via his Instagram page shared a picture of his senior colleague and her man as he went on to apologise for being available.

He wrote:

“A very happy marriage to my senior colleague and paddy @nkirusylvanus_real I wish you and your hubby a very happy union. (So sorry I couldn’t make it, nwoke di too committed).”

See his post below:

Netizens react to Yul Edochie and Judy Austin's message to Nkiru Sylvanus

See some of the reactions below:

jnkemakonam:

"May he never emulate yul in his doings."

clarubelemelue:

"Yul ur committed by destroying ur beautiful home all in the name of going along with another man wife,make peace with ur lovely wife and have peace of mind."

bubie_marie:

"May God protect her marriage from all Judy's. And may her husband NEVER be a Yul in Jesus mighty name. Amen."

sophieedward2:

"Congratulating someone and destroying your ownwhat a shame."

dato_sharon_cross:

"But no near her husband ooo"

ukachigabriella

Ble Ble, hide your husband oooo, Judy is coming.

abiodun.winifred:

"Ntoor you go dey collect wotowoto,wotorious woto on a daily basis."

zaritheablelady:

"judy where are your wedding pics to yul?"

Nollywood celebs storm Nkiru Sylvanus's wedding

Legit.ng reported that congratulations were in order for Nkiru Sylvanus aka Ble Ble, who got married to her lover, Riches Sammy, in a beautiful white wedding ceremony on Sunday, January 15.

Friends and family took the long trip down to Abia state to witness the celebration of love between the movie star and her heartthrob.

As expected, the internet was flooded with photos and videos that gave fans a full view of how the ceremony went.

Source: Legit.ng