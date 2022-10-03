Kunle Afolayan's recent work Anikulapo was released on Netflix on September 30, and many have tagged it a masterpiece

The filmmaker's shot at an Oscar award has been dashed as he disclosed that the Nigeria Oscar selection committee think the movie isn't worth submitting

Not one to be deterred, Afolayan thanked fans for their support and pledged to continue delivering amazing projects as usual

Nigerian actor and filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has revealed that his latest project Anikulapo will not be submitted for the Oscars.

In a recent tweet, Afolayan disclosed that he is glad many people ahve tagged Anikulapo a masterpiece even though the Nigeria Oscar selection committee think it isn't wort submitting.

Kunle Afolayan says Anikulapo has been rejected for the Oscars Photo credit: @kunleafo

Source: Instagram

The setback however means nothing to the filmmaker who has vowed to continue doing what he knows how to do best.

"I am so pleased and delighted that the whole world have decided to tagged ANIKULAPO film “a masterpiece “ even though the Nigeria Oscar selection committee think it's not worth submitting for the Oscars ‍♂️ Will keep making doing my own thing"

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react to Kunle's tweet

@_bellesofficial:

"You come dey reason “selection committee” ni? Agba!!! this movie deserves Oscar!!!! Anybody wey say otherwise dey ment."

@Miss_Lorlai:

"Unpopular opinion. The movie was good but not good enough. This should challenged you to a deeper storyline."

@ayodejiogunbod3:

"Egbon carry go whether they endorse it or not sky is just the beginning. You are making us proud."

@AdaUbakala:

"You did a great thing with that production "

@femi_shine:

"Your people's validation is all you need and we love #Anikulapo Your research on the movie was top notch. The aso oke, black Smith, the Queens hairdo and beads."

Kunle Afolyan says he blew his budget to make Anikulapo

Veteran Nollywood filmmaker and actor Kunle Afolayan spoke about his latest movie Anikulapo, which would be the third of his Netflix original in the last two years.

Afolayan in a chat with Legit.ng's Oke-Hortons Nosa said the movie is a surreal portrayal of the Yoruba culture and beliefs based on the Ifa mythology.

When Kunle was asked to give an estimated value of what it cost to produce Anikulapo, he said that bringing all of his ideas for the film to life cost him a lot of money.

Source: Legit.ng