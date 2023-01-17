Ace Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afod recently trended online after suffering a painful misfortune

In a viral clip shared by Afod on his page, he confirmed that his Toyota Hiace bus was gutted by fire and his driver was severely injured, alongside an elderly man that tried to help

The actor in another post took time to thank his fans, colleagues and everyone that reached out to him and sympathized with him

Ace Nigerian actor and prolific movie producer Kunle Afod recently sparked emotions online with a post he shared on his page where he sounded quite emotional and pained about a misfortune that had hit him.

Afod, then went on to share a clip of his Toyota Hiace bus that was gutted by fire and destroyed beyond repair. The filmmaker also revealed that his personal driver was also badly injured during the fire incident.

Nollywood filmmaker, Kunle Afod, recently got emotional in a clip online after his bus was gutted by fire and a couple of persons were injured. Photo credit: @kunleafod

The actor in the viral clip of the destroyed car shared on his page was seen looking sober and gloomy as sympathizers surrounded him as he inspected the bus and gain full knowledge of the damage.

However, barely 24 hours after the first post by Kunle Afod announcing the misfortune, he released another video thanking his fans, colleagues and supporters for reaching out to him.

See the video clip of Kunle Afod's bus that was gutted by fire:

See how Nigerians reacted to the videos of Kunle Afod's bus that got burnt by fire

@wumitoriola:

"OMG! We thank God for life. God will restore all that was lost."

@kolawoleajeyemi:

"Thank God for life."

@lanreteriba:

"Wow. Thank God for life. God will perfect and take care of everything else bro. So sorry."

@kemiafolabiadesipe:

"Haaaa Oh no ALIHAMDULILAH for no lives lost Oluwaseun o."

@authenticmuy:

"Jesus Christ! Oluwaseun."

@officialtoyinadewale:

"Jesuuuuu Oluwaseun ooo, may God heal those that are injured and may all that was lost be restored Ijmn."

@yewandeadekoyaabiodun:

"We thank God for life May God restore all that was lost."

@princesscomedian:

"Pele Kunle, may God's protection remain intact over you. May he perfect the healing of those injured in Jesus mighty name."

Kunle Afod's wife announces separation, reportedly unfollows him on IG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that hours after wishing her husband a happy birthday online, Desola, wife of filmmaker Kunle Afod, announced their separation.

The mum of four took to her Instagram page to reveal that she left the actor, and according to her, some people had been waiting to hear the good news.

Desola reportedly unfollowed her husband on Instagram, a gesture that Kunle Afod also reciprocated.

