Hit movie Anikulapo directed by Kunle Afolayan continues to gain ground on the international scene 11 days after it was released

The latest update via streaming platform Netflix has revealed Anikulapo as the number one most watched globally, with over eight million views in less than one week

Popular celebrities, as well as fans and followers of Kunle Afolayan, have stormed his page to congratulate him on the new feat

Popular Nigerian movie Anikulapo, directed by one of the country’s brightest moviemakers Kunle Afolayan, has attained a new mile globally as it ranked No.1 globally on the streaming platform, Netflix.

The movie broke new ground on the international scene eleven days after its release. At the moment, Anikulapo is topping the Netflix global chart as the most viewed Non-English Netflix original, with 8,730,000 views in less than a week

Anikulapo tops Netflix global chart as the most viewed Non-English movie. Credit: @kunleafo

This is a big win for Nigerians and Nollywood as it promotes the country’s cultural heritage, which is now in the spotlight.

On social media, many netizens continue to talk about the impressive roles played by Kunle Remi and Bimbo Ademoye, who played the lead characters of Saro and Arolake, respectively.

Fans congratulate Kunle Afolayan as Anikunlapo ranks number 1 globally on Netflix

adekunlegold:

"Congratulations egbon mi ."

skales:

"This movie is a master piece I watched it twice."

officialosas:

"Congratulations AMAZING!!!"

ugezujugezu:

"Amazing stuff. Congratulations Odogwu."

ayoanimashaun:

"Congratulations ore mi. This is really groundbreaking. Super proud of you. Ku Ise a se yo ri."

naijaonnetflix:

"A great work of art getting the recognition it deserves ❤️ We love to see it! to the ."

hakeemeffect:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Wao!!!! This is a good news egbon."

oghenekaroitene:

"Beyond phenomenal congratulations ."

Kunle Afolayan talks about Anikulapo's rejection by Oscars

Famous Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan complained that his popular movie Anikulapo was rejected by the Oscars despite it satisfying all of its criteria.

Kunle Afolayan slammed the Nigerian Oscar committee in a tweet he shared on his Twitter handle after his latest movie Anikulapo was rejected.

During a brief chat with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons, Afolayan explained his side of the issue and what led to the infamous tweet.

He said:

"I reached out to them when I wanted to submit Anikulapo and asked them what the parameters used to judge a movie that gets selected for nomination are. They sent it to us and said to read this, and we ensured that we met all the criteria, including putting the movie in the cinemas at least seven days before it is released on Netflix."

