Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola recently met with popular singer Yinka Ayefele, and it was a lovely moment to watch

In a video, Odunlade, who is known for his humility, greeted the veteran singer as they got playful

The video, which has gone viral, stirred reactions from fans of the two celebrity stars, as some hailed Odunlade for his show of respect

Much loved actor Odunlade Adekola has shared a video of him meeting with veteran singer Yinka Ayefele at an event in Abeokuta, Ogun state, on Sunday, October 30.

Odunlade bows to greet Yinka Ayefele. Credit: @odunomoadekola

Source: Instagram

The video showed the lovely moment Odunlade, who was all smiles bowed to greet Ayelele as they got playful.

See the video below:

Fans gush as Odunlade bows to greet Ayefele

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

Odunlade leads choir, church members sing along

Popular Nigerian actor Odunlade Adekola left many of his fans talking about his musical prowess after a video showed the actor joining the choir on the altar during his colleague, Lekan Olatunji’s thanksgiving service.

Odunlade shared the video via his Instagram page as he and some of his colleagues joined Olatunji at a church in Ogun state.

The video captured the excitement from the church members the moment he sang the popular worship chorus titled ‘Olorun to labara’.

Sharing the video, Odunlade wrote:

“At the thanksgiving service today, all for my brother @lekanolatunji01. We all give thanks to GOD almighty on behalf of him. Treble Accident….. But we thank God he is alive.”

