Veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale, has bagged a doctorate degree of philosophy from Estam University

The movie star took to her official Instagram page to share the good news as she posted photos from the event

Shortly after she shared the news online, many of Sola Sobowale’s fans and celebrity colleagues congratulated her

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Much loved Nigerian veteran actress, Sola Sobowale, recently hit another milestone after she bagged a doctorate degree.

The movie star was conferred with a honorary doctorate degree of philosophy from Estam University in Benin Republic.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the King of Boys star actress shared the good news with her many fans.

Sola Sobowale shares photos as she bags honorary doctorate degree. Photos; @solasobowale

Source: Instagram

She shared photos from the event of her being honored at the university and she accompanied it with a caption where she gave some details.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sola Sobowale wrote:

“Welcome to a new dispensation - Sola Sobowale is now a Doctor

Big thank you to Estam University for this honour

#DoctorOfPhilosophy”

See the photos below:

Congratulations pour in for Sola Sobowale on her doctorate degree

Not long after the 56-year-old actress shared the good news online, a number of her fans and celebrity colleagues trooped to the comment section to congratulate her.

Nancy Isime, Kunle Afolayan, Rita Dominic, and more were some of those who commended her. Read some of their comments below:

nancyisimeofficial:

"Congratulations Mamaaa❤️"

kunleafo:

"Dokita mi to moye "

ritadominic:

"Congrats aunty ♥️"

_kehindebankole:

"Congratulations Ma❤️"

femiadebayosalami:

"Congratulations ma."

reginaaskia:

"Congratulations Ma'am!"

chioma4eva:

"This Cotonou has been doing the most in education section...as Nigeria govt is not sitting up & footdragging they are now holding the torch to show the way...Congrats Aunty, so happy for you."

missjayu

"All these Mushroom universities in Cotonou be doing the most "

sharonolum_:

"Well deserved ,she is an intelligent woman ."

Adesua Etomi bags honorary degree

Popular Nigerian movie star Adesua Etomi has joined the list of celebrities who have been called back by their alma mater for an honorary degree.

The mum of one studied drama and performance at the University of Wolverhampton and graduated with first-class honours.

On September 5, she was decorated in a bright red and yellow robe with a black academic cap as she officially became Dr Adesua Etomi Wellington.

A video of the moment she graced the stage to receive her certificate was an inspiring moment for the actress.

Source: Legit.ng