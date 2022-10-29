Popular Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, got netizens praising Yoruba culture over his conduct at the Elesin Oba movie premiere

The movie star spotted his senior colleague, Odunlade Adekola, and prostrated fully to greet the actor

The sweet moment was captured on video and it raised a series of interesting comments after it went viral online

Popular Nigerian actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, went viral on social media after he prostrated to greet Odunlade Adekola at the Elesin Oba movie premiere.

The much awaited Ebonylife production movie premiere took place on Friday, October 28, 2022, in Lagos and a number of top celebrities were in attendance.

One of the celebrity guests at the event, Deyemi Okanlawon, caught the attention of many over how he greeted his senior colleague in the industry, Odunlade Adekola.

Deyemi Okanlawon prostrates to greet Odunlade Adekola at Elesin Oba premiere. Photos: @temilolasobola

Source: Instagram

Deyemi spotted the actor and fully prostrated to greet him at the event and Odunlade in turn quickly held him to stop him from going all the way down.

Odunlade also reciprocated Deyemi’s gesture by bending to greet him before both men stood up and hugged each other before taking photos for the many cameras present.

Both men also represented their Yoruba culture well with their agbada outfits made from strong traditional materials.

See the heartwarming video below:

Nigerians react to video of Deyemi Okanlawon prostrating to greet Odunlade Adekola

The video of Deyemi showing great respect to his senior colleague with his mode of greeting soon spread on social media and raised a series of interesting comments.

A number of people praised the young actor while many others gushed over the beauty of the Yoruba tradition. Read some comments from netizens below:

Hitrios.ca:

“Well done Deyemi. You will grow old! Because you respect the elders!”

komojackson:

"Beautiful! Awon Omoluabi !! Gorgeous outfits "

whornuolarlag:

"I love the Agbada."

ruonalee:

"Just look at the splendour of our culture those Agbadas be giving ❤️❤️."

queen_vaughan:

"The song, the outfits, the people...Feels good to watch over and over ."

adult.room_products.abuja:

"Deyemi is so respectful."

glam_by_wuunmi:

"Yoruba men❤️"

eminiyinkar:

"So beautiful."

Nice one.

