Nigerian actress Amarachi Igidimbah has taken to her social media to announce the birth of her baby boy after God kept him alive in her womb for eight hours after she almost died on the way to the hospital.

Karachi revealed she went into labour on October 9 around 7 pm as she recounted the experience she had from traffic to her car being stopped by a police officer for taking one way and an accident.

A part of the statement read:

"On the 9/10/2022 , I got into labour contractions around 7pm after a long day of dancing and merriments ‘Lol’ , immediately I called my brother @officialvicky9ice and told him it was time , we moved immediately , trying to get to Onitsha where my maternity is , on getting to Lagos park , see heavy gridlock , and with every passing 10 mins , my contractions intensified , we had no option than to turn and take 1 way , with the hope that any police man who saw my condition will understand , while I tried calling the DTO at that head bridge branch who is my friend , to help us clear Road , I called for for 15 times but he didn’t answer , but as luck would have it the 2 sets of police we met , were nice and wished me safe delivery , until we got to front of GUO , that U-turn where you join the other lane to head bridge , a bus was infront of us and was allowed to pass , just as we were about to join , a police man came out from nowhere , blocked us and insisted we should turn back and go join the traffic."

Celebrities, fans congratulate Amarachi

chachaekefaani:

"The weapons will form but they will not prosper…says the Lord. Congratulations again sweetie ."

mrssugarrr:

"Jesus! On top labour pains! Thank God for your life."

meetjaneobi:

"Jesus ! God of wonders ! Ebubedike !"

Actress Amarachi Igidimbah welcomes baby

Actress Amarachi Igidimbah was the latest celebrity mother, and she was excited about her new baby Asher.

The movie star gushed over the little Asher as she flooded her Instagram timeline with adorable pregnancy photos and gave them beautiful captions.

In one of the posts, she took photos in a place that looked like a garden of love and noted that she came out of it with a king as she praised God for the arrival of the new baby.

