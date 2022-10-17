Popular Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar got her fans talking when her team put out an important update about her

The team announced that the actress will no longer appear in movies as she will be needing time to heal up

They share beautiful picture of Halima as she quits acting and Nigerians have shared mixed reaction about the new development

For the people who love to see Halima Abubakar's beautiful face in movies, they might not be able to see it anymore in new ones as the actress made important announcement concerning her illustrious acting career.

Halima in a message on her official Instagram page announced that she has quit acting and was grateful for her incredible journey in the entertainment industry.

Halima Abubakar announces decision to quit acting. Credit: @halimabubakar

Source: Instagram

The statement was put out by her management as it cited that Halima loved acting but she is downcast.

It is also noted that she need a lot of rest to heal and she will be back to her usual active self soon.

Her management team released their contacts and gave special shoutout to fans for their support.

Read the full statement below:

Nigerians react to Halima Abubakar's news

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the news of Halima Abubakar quitting action, most of them showered her with comforting words.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

_Sueldelioness:

"Whatever is good for her mental state at the moment is just fine…we sending you luv and prayersAnd just a reminder, you are a great actor, very good at what you do, we can’t wait to have you back on the screens cos we want to look at this as a break that you need. you have been through a lot and deserve it. God be with you."

She.ilakenneth4:

"Will forever miss you on our TV screen mami❤️❤️❤️ but sending you love and light and can't wait to see ya soon love always."

Poshyerty12:

"No you not you, you are in an emotional state now. we no dey leave here o. which acting you want stop? Hurry back superstar."

Oluma_st:

"May God grant her permanent healing Amen we love you too sis."

Ngaiethel:

"I pray she heals and survives the phase of her life ,the lord Jesus heals and makes u whole."

