Nollywood actress, Amarachi Igidimbah, and her husband have welcomed a bouncing baby boy, and she is gushing over the bundle of joy

The actress took to her official Instagram page to she beautiful pregnancy photos as she welcomes baby Asher

She wore different lovely attires and adorable costumes and expressed her excitement over the baby

Nigerians have trooped to the comments section of her posts to shower her with congratulatory messages

Ace actress, Amaraci Igidimbah, is the latest celebrity mother, and she is not keeping calm over her new baby Asher.

The movie star gushed over the little Asher as she flooded her Instagram timeline with adorable pregnancy photos and gave them beautiful captions.

Actress Amarachi Igidimbah welcomes baby boy. Credit: @amarachiigidimbah

In one of the posts, she took photos in a place that looked like a garden of love and noted that she came out of it with a king as she praised God for the arrival of the new baby.

She also promised to share testimony as she urged her fans to chill for it.

In another post, she reintroduced herself as a new mother as she listed all the baby's names.

Nigerians congratulate Amarachi

Fans and celebrity colleagues have trooped to the comments, section of Amarachi Igidimbah's lovely post and showered her with congratulatory messages on the arrival of her baby.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Toluwanimi_zabeth:

"Congratulations Mama King."

Clazzic_by_m:

"Congrats mummy Chime. I tap into this blessing."

Nifas_fragrance:

"Cheers to the latest MomMay God bless you and ur little king."

Rechaelokonkwo:

"Jesus igweeeee my baby is now a mother ❤️I’m supper excited for you my pino , congratulations."

Ihemenancy:

"The devil came late … congratulations my baby."

Regina.daniels:

"Wow wow wow congratulations!!!! Littlest birthday mate."

Source: Legit.ng