A Nigerian lady was welcomed by her dad in the most heartwarming manner after returning home from school

The young lady had just finished her bar exams and landed at the airport, only to see her father giving her a red-carpet ovation

Reacting to the video going viral on TikTok, several netizens showered accolades on the doting father

A Nigerian lady received a pleasant surprise from her father upon the completion of her bar exams.

A bar examination is an examination administered by the bar association of a jurisdiction that a lawyer must pass to be admitted to the bar of that jurisdiction.

Father welcomes daughter after bar exams Photo Credit: @lesdoitt/ TikTok

Source: UGC

In a heartwarming video, the proud father brought a red material which he laid on the floor for his daughter to walk on.

The young lady was so excited and overwhelmed with emotions as she walked on the material placed in front of her.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Father receives praise after giving daughter grand welcome

@kayslt said:

"Lmao this how I wanna treat my future kids cause yeah."

@bev.ie stated:

"The bar has been set when I get my doctorate I expect nothing less."

@pipinhotsass reacted:

"I love being Brown to infinity and infinity. We gon celebrate ours."

@theashasmiley reacted:

"If this isn’t y’all on my last day after nursing school, I don’t want ittttt."

@nijahrich7 said:

"Lol I love this my mother just said to me after I was done “thank God I don’t have to listen to you cry anymore.”

@girlbye1234563 said:

"Finishing the bar exam is sum to be celebrated i wish i had this, how beautiful. thanks for sharing!"

@s.t.g.xo added:

"Girl in the back with the white shirt and headphones mad you getting the treatment and not her."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian father backs daughter like a baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian father's joy knew no bounds as his daughter escaped war in Ukraine and came back to Nigeria.

The man in a tweet on Saturday, March 19, said he is grateful to God and the federal government who made it possible to see his daughter again. In great happiness, the man prayed that nobody will cry over their children in Jesus name.

A photo he shared on Twitter showed him 'backing' his daughter. As at the time of writing this report, his post has gathered over 49,000 likes with hundreds of quoted replies.

Source: Legit.ng