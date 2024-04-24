Producer Adanma Luke has broken her silence amid reports of her abandoning Junior Pope and four others who died during the course of her movie production

Adanma Luke, who denied the allegations, shared receipts of payment she made on the deceased behalf, including a video

The Nollywood producer's response to the allegations has further stirred up reactions

Nollywood producer Adanma Luke has responded to viral allegations of her abandoning Junior Pope and four others who died while working on a movie production with her.

Adanma, who surrendered herself to the police after the tragic incident, in a recent statement, said she has been actively collaborating with the families of the deceased to provide funds requested by the gravediggers, fuel for the police officers involved in the search for the bodies, among others.

Adanma Luke shares receipts of over N2 million she has paid on behalf of late crew members. Credit: @adanmaluke @juniorpope

Source: Instagram

The movie producer who shared receipts of payments she has made on behalf of the deceased revealed that some of the crew member’s family received agreed amounts while others chose to have their loved ones buried by the waterside.

Adanma posted a video of an ambulance she arranged for two of the deceased, Precious and Friday, to be transported from Asaba to their homes.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Watch the video below:

Adanma Luke made it known that she is human and isn’t heartless to not do anything for the deceased.

In a caption of a post, Adanma wrote:

"I am human and can’t be that heartless to not do anything so they can rest in peace”.

See Adanma Luke's post below:

Slide the post below to see the receipts the producer has paid on behalf of the deceased, amounting to over N2 million.

Reactions as Adanma Luke denies abandoning late crew members

Read some of the comments below

iam_adrianoxx:

"I don’t know you but my prayers for you is God will guide and strength you Ada."

goodnessfrancis1:

"It hurt so that you didn’t do the needful at the right time when it was necessary."

iamsunny_castro0147:

"In a working country you are supposed to be locked up by now."

akpedejosephine:

"You go explain tire…..You didn’t do the needful by giving them a life jacket, Now they are no more because of you and your movie you’re talking about expenses."

Fred Ebere berates AGN over Adanma Luke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actor Fred Ebere berated the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) for banning Adanma Luke from further productions.

According to Fred, Adanma was not the only one to blame for the boat mishap that claimed Junior Pope and other crew member's lives.

"God bless u, I just love your wise words, well spoken," a netizen wrote.

Source: Legit.ng