Popular Nigerian actor and Labour Party politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has caused a buzz on social media

In a recent interview on Channels TV, Okonkwo spoke on his Nollywood colleagues throwing their weight behind Tinubu

According to him, an actor is entitled to and get paid their appearance fees when they show up like that for a candidate

Veteran Nollywood actor and Labour Party politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, became a trending topic on social media after his recent interview with Channels TV’s Seun Okinbaloye.

The actor turned politician spoke on a number of things including his Nollywood colleagues who had thrown their weight behind APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Okonkwo, these Nollywood stars are entitled to visit anybody and get paid their appearance fees. He went ahead to note that he was on Channels TV talking as a politician and not as a Nollywood practitioner.

Actor Kenneth Okonkwo speaks on Nollywood stars backing Tinubu. Photos: @iamkennethokonkwo, @channelstv

Not stopping there, Okonkwo added that an actor is entitled to his appearance fee and once they are called as actors, they have to get paid.

He added that if he was invited as an actor and not as a politician, he would tell them what they would pay as his appearance fee and noted that the Nollywood stars backing Tinubu should be ignored because if they were politicians, they would appear on TV shows to answer questions on why they were supporting their candidate.

In his words:

“They are entitled to visit anybody and collect their appearance fee. I am here talking as a politician, not as a Nollywood practitioner. An actor is entitled to his appearance fee and if you call him as an actor, you have to pay him.

If I was invited as an actor and I’m not a politician, I will tell you what you will pay as appearance fee.

So let us forget them. When they say they are politicians, you see them here and you ask them questions, let us know the reason why they are following any candidate.”

Nigerians react as Kenneth Okonkwo speaks on Nollywood colleagues supporting Tinubu

Kenneth Okonkwo’s recent interview had him trending on social media as Nigerians reacted to his statements. Read some of their comments below:

lone_wolfe1:

“Living in bondage no d live for bondage again oh ”

equereofonime:

“Correct guy”

aogbonna2:

“You said it all my brother ❤️”

johnfadejola:

“Very valid point... Appearance as a Nollywood actor is not a crime anywhere.”

godstimeupdate:

“It’s just the Bitter truth… Some of them have been a lowkey politician but we should be able to differentiate between the politicians and actors.”

akinwandeoluwapelum:

“This man is very sound.”

dimakunnefrancis:

“Case study: odumeje V zubby micheal”

I see Nigeria breaking free from bondage - Kenneth Okonkwo

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, has remained outspoken about politics in Nigeria, and he recently declared his support for Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star posted a video where he publicly campaigned for the presidential candidate and his vice, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

In the video posted on the actor’s page, he claimed to see a new Nigeria being possible with Peter Obi at the helm of affairs.

