Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, left fans gushing over a video of her son, Munir, apologising for being naughty

In the video, the little one showed remorse by kneeling down and even prostrating after spoiling a toy his mother bought

Munir told his mother he was sorry and begged her to forgive him, and the video has trended on social media

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has shared one of the cute parts of motherhood with her two-year-old son, Munir.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star shared a video of herself scolding the little boy for destroying a toy she just bought.

In the video, the little boy was seen showing remorse as he apologised to his mother for being naughty.

Regina Daniels' son pleads with her for forgiveness after destroying a new toy. Photos: @regina.daniels

Munir told his mum that he was sorry as he continued to plead with her to forgive him. Not stopping there, the little one knelt down and even prostrated to show the extent of his remorse.

He, however, left the onlookers laughing when he switched from saying ‘forgive me mama’ to saying ‘I forgive you mama’.

Regina eventually told Munir to hug her to show that he was sorry and forgiven. The actress accompanied the video with a caption explaining what went down.

She wrote:

“This moon is just a big case ‍♀️ He loves playing with tennis rackets so I bought him a mini one on my way from work yesterday, I just returned home today and it’s damaged. I don’t even know what to do with him.”

See the adorable video below:

Netizens gush over adorable video of Regina Daniels’ son begging her for forgiveness

It didn’t take long for Regina and her son’s cute video to make the rounds online. It drew a series of sweet reactions from fans who gushed over their display. Read what some of them had to say below:

The_nihinlolamiwa:

“Too cute for an apology.”

Ucroyal_:

“Na em dey forgive em mama.”

_Rhayourmi_:

“He say e don forgive you, stop stressing him.”

Geopontspropertiesltd:

“Kids are just so adorable.”

Queenclara1:

“So na small Regina don get who she they tell kneel down it’s well.”

Deveed1:

“ he don beg you...and also forgive you.”

Ifieminewton:

“ I forgive you mama.”

Mosquito_net_ng:

“Biko who is forgiving who? Adi m a bit confused right now . Toddlers are Soo adorable!”

Thejoeyofenugu:

“The part where he said “I forgive you mama” killed me.”

Mhiz_viva.zinny:

“ is good she’s teaching him well.”

Edith_tush:

“He said I have forgiven u mama na u Dey beg na u Dey forgive kids.”

Cute video as Regina Daniels' son bathes himself in baby oil

In a video shared by the mum of two, her toddler was seen on the bed applying body oil on his face and stomach.

Despite the fact that Regina held his hand and questioned why he chose to be naughty, Munir struggled to pour out the oil and reapplied it on his face.

The actress then asked her son to pronounce the name of the oil. She got an adorable 'coyo yeyow' when she asked him for the colour of the oil.

