Top Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, is once again in the news over his encounter with an excited fan

A video made the rounds of Burna Boy’s reaction after a fan expressed her excitement to see him at the airport

The music star flashed her a beautiful smile and waved as the fan continued to gush behind the camera

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, recently showed his sweet side to a fan in a video making the rounds on social media.

A clip trended online of the music star at the airport when a female fan, who also appeared to be an airline staff, saw him.

In the clip, Burna, who was with his mother and his security, approached the counter when the lady spotted him.

Burna Boy smiles beautifully at female fan at the airport. Photos: @datswasup

Source: Instagram

She shrieked in excitement and could obviously not believe that the Grammy-winning musician was in her presence.

Interestingly, Burna also reciprocated the fan’s good spirits. He removed his sunshades as he reached the counter and flashed his beautiful smile at the fan.

Not stopping there, the musician took things a step further by also waving at her while he continued to smile sweetly. A glass barrier separated Burna from the excited female fan.

See the video below:

Internet users react to video of Burna Boy smiling sweetly and waving at a fan

The video of Burna’s encounter with the female fan at the airport soon went viral on social media and caused a lot of stir.

A number of netizens commented on the singer’s beautiful smile while others noted that they would have jumped over the glass barrier to greet him properly.

Read some of their comments below:

Gossipmilltv:

“Awwww!!! Burnaboys smile!!! ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️”

Taito_collections:

“You see that smile. Na so bad boys dey use collect una babes. Later, you go dey ask 'what did you even see in him?'”

Jenniferukata:

“Ahhhh,I will just faint ”

Elly_lovee:

“not me smiling back at my screen”

Sandypreneur:

“She try o...I for don fly through that glass barrier”

Bee_chinwe:

“You’re lucky he was in a good mood… him for deck you ontop that shout wey you shout for him head ”

Source: Legit.ng