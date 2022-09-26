Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, caused a stir online after he shared the reason it is hard to save money

According to him, it is difficult for Nigerians to save money because of unforeseen expenses brought on by family members

The movie star noted that he can just be thinking about his life then get a text that his grandma has swallowed a cutlass

Popular Nigerian actor, Alexx Ekubo, recently left many fans rolling with laughter after he shared his thoughts on why it is hard to save in Nigeria.

The movie star who is known to also have a great sense of humor, took to his official Instagram page to share his thoughts.

According to him, saving money in the country is hard due to random expenses that can pop up on a person from family members.

Alexx Ekubo speaks on saving money in Nigeria. Photos: @Alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Alexx noted that he can just be by himself in the park and then receive a text message on how his grandmother needs surgery because she swallowed a cutlass.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He wrote:

“Saving money in Nigeria is hard, you’ll be minding your business in the park, thinking about your life, next thing you’ll just receive text message “Brother, Grandma just swallow Cutlass” they need to perform an operation on her within the next 17mins if not her blood will congeal & evaporate ”.

See the post below:

Nigerians laugh hard at Alexx Ekubo’s post

Shortly after the actor shared his thoughts online, the post went viral and drew a series of interesting reactions from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say below:

Ihemsngozi:

“Fear village calls nd text messages o, ona amapu obi oo kaiii.”

Anroid_jay:

“. I swear no peace of mind.”

Mr__landlordd:

“Grandma wey swallow cut!a*ss how much she get as saving? Abeg all the best for her .”

Goddess_faithey:

“So true billing self pass credit wey they enter.”

Diva__ella:

“Savings are meant for rainy days but in Nigeria, everyday seem to be “rainy days”. Man gats survive especially with the poor economy and numerous bills.”

Lady_hopeeee:

“You can’t help everyone, be you, the. World will adjust.”

Callmedamy:

“May grandma make heaven..no stress”

Igbanda_1:

“My condition right now if dem like make grandma swallow helicopter fan.. shi shi i no get to give anybody.”

Official_slimscrilla:

“Na who network dey him phone dey recieve message ”

Poshest_hope:

“Honestly!!! Bills upon bills and the economy isn’t helping matters. May God help us o.”

Interesting.

Alexx Ekubo flaunts state of art kitchen in new mansion

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo started off the month of August on an amazing note as he happily took to social media with pictures and videos showing his new luxury home.

Interestingly, the actor had no problem giving his fans and followers a complete virtual tour as he returned with pictures showing another part of the home.

This time around, Ekubo showed his Instagram fans the before and after state of the kitchen in his new home. The kitchen interior was revamped from its boring state to one that was more appropriate and matched other parts of the home.

Source: Legit.ng