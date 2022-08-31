Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has joined many Nigerians to celebrate popular crossdresser Bobrisky on his 31st birthday

Yul shared a birthday shoot of the crossdresser and added a caption with a birthday message to Bobrisky

The actor’s action, however, didn’t sit down well with many of his fans and followers, who took to the comment section to drag him

Popular actor Yul Edochie is currently making headlines over his birthday message to popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky, who clocked 31 on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Like some other popular celebrities, Yul took to his social media timeline to share a birthday shoot of Bobrisky and added a message in the caption.

Yul Edochie celebrates Bobrisky on his birthday. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“A very happy birthday to you @bobrisky222 I wish you many more successful years. May God guide you always.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the post below:

Since Yul got married to his second wife and actress Judy Austin, whatever he posts always sparks reactions from his fans. The same was with his special birthday shoutout to Bobrisky.

Fans react as Yul Edochie pens birthday message to Bobrisky

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions. See them below:

eddie_nuel:

"Dunno why this is funnyI don’t understand yul again, anyways happy birthday o bob of Lagos."

chiomauyi:

"Yul wishing Bob happy birthday see how low u are oooo see waiting Judy just do to you ..Judy na og#n go ki#l you i swear for making this man like this."

obinwannechiemeka:

"Odogwu wish him Happy Birthday like a your follow Man, abi u have forgotten na owu Dimkpa Bob wu Otele, ya zuzu pu biko."

ogunancy:

"Dis is really funny first time yul wishing senior man happy birthday."

sugarbaby99789:

"Ever since you married a second wife you are now everywhere. You are just like MTN everywhere you go."

mimi_zammy_empire:

" d level u have reduced urself ... Gosh."

Bobrisky marks birthday in shimmering silver look

It is D-day and Bobrisky came through on his promise to deliver glam and fabulous looks for his birthday.

The popular crossdresser, real name Idris Okuneye, turned a year older and has taken to social media to celebrate with some stylish looks.

He sported a red dress featuring an exposed corset bodice in the first look. In an outdoor shoot, he posed in the sequin number by a white car.

Source: Legit.ng