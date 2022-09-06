Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has once again got fans talking after he asked for birthday gifts on social media

The controversial socialite addressed his message to fans who claimed to love him and asked if he should post his account number

Bob’s post however drew a series of funny reactions from netizens who accused him of stylishly begging

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, recently netizens something to talk about after he asked for birthday gifts on social media.

Taking to his Snapchat profile, the socialite asked his fans who always claimed to love him for his gift.

Bobrisky clocked a new age on August 31, 2022, and he threw a party on the beach to celebrate it.

Bobrisky begs for birthday gifts on social media. Photos: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

The crossdresser however seemed to be in need of gifts from his fans seeing as he asked the people who always claimed to love him for his gift.

Not stopping there, Bob asked them if he should post his account number.

In his words:

“Those of you shouting you love me, where is my birthday gift? Should I paste account details?”

See the post below:

Fans laugh as Bobrisky asks for birthday gifts on social media

Not long after the crossdresser asked for presents, the post made the rounds online and raised funny comments from Nigerians. Some people claimed the socialite is now broke. Read some reactions below:

loveyakpoku:

"This is so sad..he’s becoming irrelevant…he would have concentrated on a clothing line."

vicozoh:

"Sapa don hold senior man."

dorcas_the_greatest:

"Shim birthday this year no choke"

eduhandsome:

"lol . Sapa in a September ."

adeyroyale:

"I hope he is not owing vendors o begging with style."

deederm_essentials:

"Who has sapa not affected this year ? Please leave mummy of Lagos alone make she do her business "

_gwen24:

"asing ehhh uncle bob’s birthday quiet Wetin happen ni "

rejae_effa:

"Corporate beggars. Majority of una faves, that’s their MO "

shez_nancee:

"E spend to show himself this year but nobody gree come sef to show am love "

Hmm.

Fans react t video of Bobrisky's almost empty birthday venue

The socialite clocked a new age on August 31, 2022, and to, mark it he had a party on a beach.

In Bobrisky’s usual manner, he organised an over the top event outdoors but it appears not a lot of people graced the occasion going by videos making the rounds.

In several clips that surfaced online, the guests at the party venue were sparse and the place looked almost empty.

Not long after videos from Bobrisky’s birthday party made the rounds, internet users commented on why there was a low turnout of guests. Some claimed he had fought with most of his friends.

