Nollywood actress Ufuoma McDermott and her son have sparked sweet reactions online after they were both spotted in a video

The playful mum challenged her little man to repeat some Nigerian pidgin sentences in his British accent

Several social media users found the video adorable with one individual suggesting that the young man could pass for Google’s automated voice

Nollywood movie star Ufuoma McDermott has left social media users gushing after sharing a video showing a fun moment with her dear son.

The doting decided to challenge her boy as she got him to repeat several Nigerian pidgin sentences in the Queen’s English.

Ufuoma McDermott makes her 'oyinbo' son speak pidgin. Photo: @ufuomamcdermott

Source: Instagram

Without wasting time, the actress fired on and her little man didn’t waste any time in repeating the sentences just as his mum asked of him.

Midway into the recording, both mother and son bust out laughing after some words were mumbled.

Watch the fun video below:

Social media users react

chrystalmickey said:

"Na this boy be Google map voice. ."

bbjmakeovers said:

"Abeg no stress our oyinbo jor ."

kewelicious said:

"When he got tired and started laughing! ."

skrrrt_motion said:

"Na actress kids dey battle with English accent."

funlifegram said:

"Wo, e sweet me for body. Who go marry me carry me go UK? I have 3 children I need to speak like this ."

bellicious_queen said:

"Wahala Dey oo,I will never be broke in my life,this here is a child not pikin."

therapist_roundtable said:

"I admire mother's that have time to play with their kids."

beautifulprincess342 said:

"Ewweeee Who Go Marry Me Carry Me Go America, Uk Or Canada Make I Born Cute Children's for Am wey go dey speak like this ."

