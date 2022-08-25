Veteran Nollywood actor and former APC chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, has now publicly declared his support for Labour Party’s Peter Obi

In a video posted on social media, the movie star campaigned for Obi and spoke on the changes bound to happen if he wins

According to Okonkwo, he stands with Obi for a new Nigeria and sees the country breaking free from bondage

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, has remained outspoken about politics in Nigeria, and he recently declared his support for Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star posted a video where he publicly campaigned for the presidential candidate and his vice, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Okonkwo, who used to be a proud member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), recently dumped the party over its Muslim-Muslim ticket and quickly ‘ported’ to Labour Party.

Kenneth Okonkwo supports Peter Obi after dumping APC. Photos: @iamkennethokonkwo

Source: Instagram

In the video posted on the actor’s page, he claimed to see a new Nigeria being possible with Peter Obi at the helm of affairs.

He said:

“There’s something I always see anytime I come across the candidacy of Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed, a new Nigeria is possible.”

The actor also explained further in the caption and wrote:

“I see a new Nigeria breaking free from Bondage. Let us join hands to build this new Nigeria because a new Nigeria is possible. I stand with Peter Obi for a new Nigeria.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Kenneth Okonkwo declares his support for Peter Obi of Labour Party

Read some of their comments below:

Cgoldenltd:

“Well spoken sir, ride on ❤️”

Juchieme:

“God bless you sir for standing for d truth.”

Emmybillion58:

“Well said sir .”

Sammyadesh_d_triller:

“I love the way he talks ❤️”

Godsentaisazobor:

“Na so you first talk for Apc.”

Lino_ville:

“Man for the people ”

Skillfultino:

“You’re doing well brother.”

Kenneth Okonkwo discusses next move after dumping APC

Legit.ng previously reported that the actor declared that he is in support of Peter Obi's Obidient movement even though he doesn't belong to a political party yet.

Kenneth Okonkwo had initially dumped the ruling APC over the party's decision to pick Senator Shettima as Asiwaju Tinubu's running mate, thereby flagging a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Okonkwo said those tagging the Obidient movement as just a social media sensation were only saying that because they actually feel threatened by it.

Source: Legit.ng