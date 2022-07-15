Actor Kenneth Okonkwo has declared that he is in support of Peter Obi’s Obidient movement even though he doesn’t belong to a political party yet

The actor had recently dumped the ruling APC over the party’s decision to pick Senator Shetima as Asiwaju Tinubu’s running mate, thereby flagging a Muslim-Muslim ticket

Okonkwo said those tagging the Obidient movement as just a “social media sensation” were only saying that because they actually feel threatened by it

Nollywood actor-turned-politician Kenneth Okonkwo, who had just resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared that he is “Obicentric” even though he doesn’t have a party yet.

The actor, who made this declaration during an interview with Arise TV, recently left the APC because the party decided to run a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Actor Kenneth Okonkwo in native attire. Credit: @realkennethokonkwo

Source: Instagram

However, speaking of his plans moving forward, the actor said when he was coming for the TV interview, a northern Muslim friend called him and told him to be 'Obicentric' going forward.

According to him, the narration that northern Muslims would not support a Christian presidential candidate was false. He also confirmed that he wasn’t considering any party yet.

Reacting to the claim that the Obidient movement was just a social media sensation, the actor said:

“When APC was campaigning in 2015, they were the originators of ‘Social meida sensation’, so why are they shouting now if truly it doesn’t have any impact. It is because Peter Obi is being marketed well that is why APC and PDP are rattled.”

Check out the video below:

