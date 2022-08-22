The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, is in the news again over his down to earth display in a viral video online

In the trending clip, the controversial monarch was seen wearing a tracksuit and using cutlass to clear a bush

The interesting display stirred mixed reactions online as some people accused him of clout chasing while others said he was leading by example

Mixed reactions have trailed one of Nigeria’s monarchs, the Oluwo of Iwo, after a video of him cutting grass went viral.

The controversial Yoruba king became a trending topic after a clip made the rounds of him joining labourers to cut grass.

The monarch wore tracksuits and handled the cutlass like a pro as he cleared the bush at the stadium in his town.

Oluwo of Iwo clears grass with cutlass in viral video. Photos: @emperortelu1

Source: Instagram

The video was posted on the king’s official Instagram page with a caption that reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Love Your Own with passion

It's not about king/Oluwo cutting grass....its about community love to the city ! Paramount ruler of Iwoland Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi Telu1, President Iwo Board of Trustees Professor lai Olurode and others doing community work this morning, please don't ask us why we did not use lawn mowers or laborers...this is bringing our Iwo people together spreading love.”

See the clip below:

Internet users react to video of Oluwo of Iwo cutting grass

It didn’t take long for the video of the king cutting grass to spread on social media and it caused a series of interesting reactions. Read some of them below:

Kharshymor:

“You are much more than a king not just a ruler buh a man with heart full of love and blessings…”

Idowubamidele:

“Don't go and look for tractor.....keep playing to the gallery......”

Officialhype_beast01:

“You sure say no be when u cut d video he stop sha coz this is a cold zobo.”

Mowyor:

“Na me go cut am bfo??”

Its_tsauce:

“Oga go and buy tractors this is 2022.”

_Benkofamerica:

“ I can’t laugh abeg”

Officialblack_unicorn:

“Y’all don’t know him hence yall@think it’s clout .. Long live the king.”

Beneficiary.onile.aje:

“This is publicity stunt, you can give this job to those that really does it or get a tractor, this is not necessary, it’s simply publicity stunt.”

Alsalimosiyy:

“This what we call leader more blessings sir baba ur my role model ❤️❤️.”

Yemisiosibote:

“Kabiyesi o, ❤️, the leader who is prepared to show us that we need to all get our hands dirty to re-build our communities and our country as a whole with Operation Do It Yourself ”

_Emperor_stallion:

“Leadership by sample ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Interesting.

Africans are to blame for slavery - Oluwo of Iwo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Oluwo of Iwo spoke about slavery and who is to blame for the human dehumanization in Africa.

He said that Africans were culpable in the slavery that happened on the continent. The king stated that Africans sold their children.

The monarch pointed out: “We were the ones asking for gun powder, for guns to conquer the other one to take slaves.”

Source: Legit.ng