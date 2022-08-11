Nollywood actress Queen Nwokoye is celebrating her birthday today, and it is all about thanksgiving to God

The actress said she woke up with love, gratitude, and happiness as she shared some lovely birthday shoots

Many of her colleagues in the movie industry, as well as fans and followers, have since taken to the comment section to celebrate with her

Thursday, August 11, is a day of celebration for Nollywood actress Queen Nwokoye as she clocks another year.

The talented actress with a number of movies to her name penned a thanksgiving message to God for making her see another year as she handed over to Him to see her through the new year.

Woke up this morning with love, gratitude and happiness: Queen Nwokoye. Credit: @queennwokoye

Sharing some cute birthday shoots via her Instagram page, she wrote:

“Woke up this morning with love, gratitude and happiness. It’s my birthday. I look back at my past year and I really don’t know how to thank God for his immense love and divine attention. I look forward to this new year and all I can say is “My father, your favorite daughter is giving you the wheels again. I trust you with my whole heart.”

Celebrities, fans pen birthday messages to Queen Nwokoye

destinyetikoofficial:

"A queen I STAN ❤️❤️❤️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY QUEEN ."

preciousukor:

" happy birthday sweetie it also mine birthday ."

lady_aries_2020:

"Happy birthday to you and may God bless you with many more to come ."

agbalanze1:

"Happiest birthday Queen,more life more wins, more blessings, you are blessed,Amen."

richansakids:

"Happy Birthday maama may this new chapter bring you nothing but joy and may God's Peace never elude you❤."

isioma_yocambel:

"This is so beautiful happy birthday my pretty queen ❤️."

Queen Nkwoye clears the air on wedding with Oyinbo man

Nollywood actress Queen Nwokoye took her fans and followers on a trip down memory lane while also using the opportunity to clear the air.

A wedding picture of the actress had been going around on social media and Nwokoye was quick to give a clarification about the image.

According to the comic actress, the picture was taken on the set of What A mother; a movie that she featured in as far back as 2005.

