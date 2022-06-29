Nollywood film star Queen Nwokoye has taken to social media to clear the air about a viral wedding picture she was featured in

The old photo captured Nwokoye dressed in a wedding gown beside an ‘oyinbo’ man who appeared to be her husband

According to the popular actress, the image was captured during a movie shoot that took place back in 2005

Nollywood actress Queen Nwokoye has taken her fans and followers on a trip down memory lane while also using the opportunity to clear the air.

A wedding picture of the actress had been going around on social media and Nwokoye was quick to give a clarification about the image.

According to the comic actress, the picture was taken on the set of What A mother; a movie that she featured in as far back as 2005.

Nwokoye appeared in a wedding dress and she was posing beside her husband in the movie who was an ‘oyinbo’ man.

Sharing the image, she wrote:

"Throwback septic 2005 . Movie Title WHAT A MOTHER @goodnewsericoisika see your big head. I have posted it. Pls this is a location picture. Meaning we took it while filming a movie."

Social media users react

nkirusylvanus_real said:

"@queennwokoye , if I catch u ehhhhhh hmmmmmmm!!!"

emiluvy84 sid:

"Biko is this a movie or real life, if this is real then you're just amazing for keeping your life off crazy world of social media."

carineemefa said:

"I remembered this movie mama G was such bad mom."

maryann_dmessenger said:

"Now you have look for trouble, just take energy drink to answer all the questions my Queen."

ruthantonia_ said:

"She has always been a cuties❤️."

Queen Nwokoye celebrates birthday in style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that congratulations poured in for Nollywood actress Queen Nwokoye as she celebrated her birthday in style.

Nwokoye shared a picture of her in a royal-themed dress to mark her birthday anniversary, and she looks adorable in it.

Fans and industry colleagues took to the comment section of the picture to wish her a happy birthday and let her know they admire her.

