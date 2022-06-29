“We Took It While Filming”: Queen Nwokoye Clears the Air on Wedding to ‘Oyinbo’ Man, Digs Up Epic 2005 Photo
- Nollywood film star Queen Nwokoye has taken to social media to clear the air about a viral wedding picture she was featured in
- The old photo captured Nwokoye dressed in a wedding gown beside an ‘oyinbo’ man who appeared to be her husband
- According to the popular actress, the image was captured during a movie shoot that took place back in 2005
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Nollywood actress Queen Nwokoye has taken her fans and followers on a trip down memory lane while also using the opportunity to clear the air.
A wedding picture of the actress had been going around on social media and Nwokoye was quick to give a clarification about the image.
According to the comic actress, the picture was taken on the set of What A mother; a movie that she featured in as far back as 2005.
"Make una enter room": Actor lustfully stares at Destiny Etiko as she welcomes him on set in skimpy dress
Nwokoye appeared in a wedding dress and she was posing beside her husband in the movie who was an ‘oyinbo’ man.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
Sharing the image, she wrote:
"Throwback septic 2005 . Movie Title WHAT A MOTHER @goodnewsericoisika see your big head. I have posted it. Pls this is a location picture. Meaning we took it while filming a movie."
See her post below:
Social media users react
nkirusylvanus_real said:
"@queennwokoye , if I catch u ehhhhhh hmmmmmmm!!!"
emiluvy84 sid:
"Biko is this a movie or real life, if this is real then you're just amazing for keeping your life off crazy world of social media."
carineemefa said:
"I remembered this movie mama G was such bad mom."
maryann_dmessenger said:
"Now you have look for trouble, just take energy drink to answer all the questions my Queen."
Mercy Johnson presses haters' necks, rocks diamond ring again after getting trolled for 'unappealing hand'
ruthantonia_ said:
"She has always been a cuties❤️."
Queen Nwokoye celebrates birthday in style
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that congratulations poured in for Nollywood actress Queen Nwokoye as she celebrated her birthday in style.
Nwokoye shared a picture of her in a royal-themed dress to mark her birthday anniversary, and she looks adorable in it.
Fans and industry colleagues took to the comment section of the picture to wish her a happy birthday and let her know they admire her.
Source: Legit.ng