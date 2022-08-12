Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko is celebrating her birthday today, August 12, with a golden-style outfit

Etiko, in a short birthday message, thank God for life as she described herself as a self-willed, strong and beautiful soul

Many of the actress' colleagues, as well as fans and followers, have since stormed her page to drop birthday prayers for her

Today, August 12, is a day of celebration for beautiful Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko as she clocked a new age.

To mark her birthday celebration, Etiko took to her social media timeline to share some cute birthday shoots.

Happy blessed birthday to a self-willed, strong and a beautiful soul: Destiny Etiko. Credit: @destinyetiko

In one of the birthday posts, the Nollywood star rocked a golden outfit as she described herself as a self-willed, strong and beautiful soul.

"Happy blessed birthday to a self-willed, strong and a beautiful soul ❤️I am turning a year older today SAY A WORD OF PRAYER FOR ME ," she wrote.

In another post, she wrote:

"I need to buy God a beautiful gift for all his unending blessings ❤️ JESU NWA DAVID✨✨✨ I WILL FOREVER BE GRATEFUL it feels good to be older ." HAPPY BLESSED BIRTHDAY TO THE PERSON THAT LIVES IN ME

See her post below:

Colleagues, fans pen messages to Destiny Etiko

Legit.ng captured some birthday messages from some of the actress' we'll wishers, see them below:

giftshebaby:

"Happy birthday to you my beautiful queen, you are such a sweet and beautiful woman wishing you all the best in life in Jesus name amen . Love you my fellow Leo queen ❤❤❤."

nadinedoll2_:

"Today Will be The Beginning of Open Doors For YouBlessings Follow You❤️."

blueberry8288:

"My darling queen..the kind of long and short prayers I have been doing on your behalf already I know they are not in vain bcoz you are a living testimony of what God can't do doesn't exist, and that nobody can stop your Grace or take away your shine... you will keep on winning from grace to grace bcoz you are kind, sincere,true and generous ."

