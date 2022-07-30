The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has advised all its members to put a stop at shooting their movies in places that are far from the city

The association's director of communication, Monalisa Chinda made the appeal after two veteran actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel were reportedly kidnapped on a location

The movie stars are yet to regain their freedom and investigations continue on the incident, Nigerians have reacted differently

The kidnap incident of veteran Nollywood stars Cynthia Okereke, and Clemson Cornel has made the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) give important advice to movie practitioners in the country.

The AGN, through its director of communication, Monalisa Chinda urged Nollywood practitioners not to shoot movies on the outskirts of cities where there is no proper security details.

According to a statement signed by the actress,:

"The two members were suspected to have been kidnapped and this has increased fear amongst members about safety of Actors filming in the country.

In view of this sad development, the National President of the Guild Ejezie Emeka Rollas has instructed all Actors to avoid going to outskirt of cities to film except full security cover is provided to ensure their safety."

The incident happened in Enugu state and the AGN has called for prayers for the actors while the police command in the state launched investigations into the matter.

Nigerians react to AGN's new directive

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the AGN's new directive about not shooting on outskirts.

Blaack__diamondd:

"The insecurity in this country worsens everyday!! #getyourpvc !! Before registration ends tomorrow."

Its_ekaette:

"God will bring them back safely Mbok."

Slimmy122:

"That's it, you just warn people of movement restriction in their own country."

