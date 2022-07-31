Criminals who kidnapped Nollywood actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel, have contacted their families

The abductors are asking for a huge sum of $100,000, according to the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas

Rollas on Saturday, July 30, noted that security agencies have been alerted to track and locate the criminals

$100,000 is the sum kidnappers of Nollywood actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel, are demanding for their ransom.

The demand of the abductors was made known on Sunday, July 31, by the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, Nigerian Tribune reports.

The kidnappers want $100,000 as ransom

Source: Twitter

Rollas told journalists that the criminals have made contact with the families of the Nigerian actors.

The AGN boss also noted that security agencies have been alerted and have started making efforts to track the possible location of the kidnappers.

His words:

“It is true that their abductors have contacted the family members and demanded $100,000. Our worst fears have been confirmed and we are really worried about the safety of our veteran actors. We have been working tirelessly in the last 24 hours to make contact and speak with relevant authorities.”

Premium Times quotes him as saying:

“The kidnappers have made contact with the families and are demanding the sum of $100,000. We pray to God for his intervention and for Him to put confusion in their midst.

“We are also working closely with the different security operatives, but we are not sure what to expect from them because the same thing is happening everywhere in the country.”

Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel’s kidnap: Actors' guild warns Nollywood stars to stop shooting at outskirts

Meanwhile, the kidnap incident of veteran Nollywood stars Cynthia and Cornel had made the AGN give important advice to movie practitioners in the country.

The AGN, through its director of communication, Monalisa Chinda urged Nollywood practitioners not to shoot movies on the outskirts of cities where there were no proper security details.

According to a statement signed by the actress:

"The two members were suspected to have been kidnapped and this has increased fear amongst members about safety of Actors filming in the country..."

