"We Have Nothing, This is The Height of It": Nollywood Star Uche Ebere Tells Kidnappers of Her Colleagues
- Nollywood actress, Uche Ebere, has taken to social media to react to shocking news of the kidnap of two of her colleagues
- Recall both Cynthia Okereke, and Clemson Cornel were abducted while on their way back from a movie set
- In a recent Instagram post, Ebere cried out about the situation, telling the abductors that they have no money
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Uche Ebere has become the latest to react to news of the kidnap incident of veteran Nollywood stars Cynthia Okereke, and Clemson Cornel.
In a recent Instagram post, the actress prayed for the safe return of the two actors, stating that these people entertain to put food on the table and are not as financial buoyant.
According to her post, the abductors are probably better than the people they kidnapped.
Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel’s kidnap: Actors' guild warns Nollywood stars to stop shooting at outskirts
She wrote:
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
"People that are entertaining to put food on the table, how much do we have, nothing ooo, this is the height of it, kidnapping people you're better off, Please God who delivered Daniel from the Lion's den, please deliver them from those demons in Jesus Mighty Name Ameeennnnnnnn "
See the post below:
Social media users react
officialibidun:
"I pray God intervene cos the industry can’t provide such money "
discreet_fun_massage_lagos:
"Yes ooooo. She is right."
_callme_fatima_:
"Imagine the ransom in dollars "
thennamdikanaga:
"When two elephants fight, the grass suffers. This is the unfortunate situation of the country called Nigeria."
lesliepowers3:
"And why is the most popular actors and actresses not lending their voices ?they only know how to make slightshows when something bad happens."
only1_ednariches:
"D whole nollywood industry should contribute money to try and help dem, their familie will add to it, at least dat will go a long way. God pls preserve and save ur children."
Peter Obi Drops Hint on How to Fix Nigeria’s Epileptic Power Supply, Tells Buhari, Others 1 major thing to do
Don't shoot in outskirts: AGN warns actors, reacts to Cynthia & Clemson's kidnap
The kidnap incident of veteran Nollywood stars Cynthia Okereke, and Clemson Cornel has made the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) give important advice to movie practitioners in the country.
The AGN, through its director of communication, Monalisa Chinda urged Nollywood practitioners not to shoot movies on the outskirts of cities where there is no proper security details.
According to a statement signed by the actress:
"The two members were suspected to have been kidnapped and this has increased fear amongst members about safety of Actors filming in the country."
Source: Legit.ng