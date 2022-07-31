Nollywood actress, Uche Ebere, has taken to social media to react to shocking news of the kidnap of two of her colleagues

Recall both Cynthia Okereke, and Clemson Cornel were abducted while on their way back from a movie set

In a recent Instagram post, Ebere cried out about the situation, telling the abductors that they have no money

Uche Ebere has become the latest to react to news of the kidnap incident of veteran Nollywood stars Cynthia Okereke, and Clemson Cornel.

In a recent Instagram post, the actress prayed for the safe return of the two actors, stating that these people entertain to put food on the table and are not as financial buoyant.

The actress prayed for the safe return of her colleagues. Credit: @realucheebere

According to her post, the abductors are probably better than the people they kidnapped.

She wrote:

"People that are entertaining to put food on the table, how much do we have, nothing ooo, this is the height of it, kidnapping people you're better off, Please God who delivered Daniel from the Lion's den, please deliver them from those demons in Jesus Mighty Name Ameeennnnnnnn "

Social media users react

officialibidun:

"I pray God intervene cos the industry can’t provide such money "

discreet_fun_massage_lagos:

"Yes ooooo. She is right."

_callme_fatima_:

"Imagine the ransom in dollars "

thennamdikanaga:

"When two elephants fight, the grass suffers. This is the unfortunate situation of the country called Nigeria."

lesliepowers3:

"And why is the most popular actors and actresses not lending their voices ?they only know how to make slightshows when something bad happens."

only1_ednariches:

"D whole nollywood industry should contribute money to try and help dem, their familie will add to it, at least dat will go a long way. God pls preserve and save ur children."

Don't shoot in outskirts: AGN warns actors, reacts to Cynthia & Clemson's kidnap

The kidnap incident of veteran Nollywood stars Cynthia Okereke, and Clemson Cornel has made the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) give important advice to movie practitioners in the country.

The AGN, through its director of communication, Monalisa Chinda urged Nollywood practitioners not to shoot movies on the outskirts of cities where there is no proper security details.

According to a statement signed by the actress:

"The two members were suspected to have been kidnapped and this has increased fear amongst members about safety of Actors filming in the country."

