Popular Nollywood actress Ada Ameh’s death has continued to be a topic of discourse on social media after her family spoke up

The deceased’s family recently shared a post where they complained of Empress Njamah opening a mourning house without their consent

Empress, who is still in mourning, took to her page to react to their claim, and fans supported her

Nollywood actress Ada Ameh’s death cast a pall in the movie industry as people mourned her and spoke on the things she passed through.

Just recently, the late Ameh’s relatives took to social media and appeared to accuse actress Empress Njamah of opening a mourning house without their consent.

Empress Njamah reacts to late Ada Ameh's family's claims. Photos: @empressnjamah.

Source: Instagram

It is well - Empress reacts

Taking to her social media page, Empress reacted to the claim in a post that has since gone viral.

The film star eulogised her late friend by posting a video of their time together as she noted that she was surprised about the things she was seeing online.

According to Empress, a lot of things have been brought to her knowledge but it is not the right time to speak because she wants to mourn in peace.

She however noted that it is really a pity and that there is time for everything. Empress added that the time for her to talk will surely come.

Part of her post reads:

“Glad I can now get on my phone and have the strength and courage to type,IT IS WELL,it’s amazing the things am seeing on social media, many things brought to my knowledge, it’s not the right time to speak, let me mourn in peace BUT it’s really a pity, there is time for everything, and the time for me to talk will surely come but for now let me heal.”

See below:

Internet users react to Empress’ reaction to Ada Ameh’s family members

Read some of their comments below:

Princessadaeze90:

“She has the right to mourn her friend.”

Afunsho_:

“It’s now you guys want to claim territory ori yin ti gba le.”

Glammedic:

“Family isn’t by blood tho.”

Nellynells__:

“Where were they when Ada needed them.”

Mcmakopolo1:

“Some families are ones biggest problems read that again.”

Unified_wale:

“Where were these families when she was going through what she was going through? Abi they think they were sharing money as people came visiting ni? Awon family isonu.”

Lindi_koko1:

“Where una Dey before.”

Mz_leen14:

“Family no be by blood most times tbh.”

Fashiondoctor19:

“Hopefully they would let this Ada Ameh rest in Peace ehn....broken.”

Jeffryprettypretty:

“Leave her let her mourn her friend in peace .”

Queen.veeeev:

“You can set up as many mourning houses as possible for a great person like Ada. This one no be excuse. Your pastor husband wanted to chase clout and was caught. There was a caught o! Leave empress alone.”

Toluzbaba:

“Family!! Families!! They will drive you nuts.. Where were all of them when that woman needed them the most?.. Msheeeew!!”

Hmm.

Ada Ameh cries out over mental health

Just some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Ada Ameh made a video where she talked about some issues she was battling with.

The actress revealed a company sued her after she failed to handle the project assigned to her.

Ada disclosed that she was unable to do the job, noting that she was battling mental health at the time she got the offer.

Source: Legit.ng