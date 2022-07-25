Just recently, popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, shared a viral video where she claimed online users destroyed her first marriage

Korra also vowed not to put her new relationship on social media if she ever gets into a new one and media personality, Latasha, reacted

According to Latasha, Korra needs to take responsibility for her actions because she overexposed her family on social media

Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, recently raised a reaction from media personality, Latasha Nwugbe, after she accused social media users of destroying her marriage.

Recall that Korra’s marriage with an American man, Justin Dean, recently hit the rock. The dancer shared a video online where she claimed internet users were responsible for the crash.

Korra’s video went viral online and Latasha made sure to share her two cents about the issue in a comment section.

According to the media personality, Korra has failed to take responsibility for her actions.

Latasha noted that for the dancer to even share a video where she spoke on how she will hide her new man, is an indication that she still hasn't learned her lesson.

The media lady advised Korra to move in silence and stop feeding social media users with happenings in her life.

She also noted that the dancer is the one who overexposed herself and her family on social media. Latasha wrote:

“Sweety even the fact that you’re making this video says you haven’t learned your lesson. Move in silence, enjoy your own company and stop feeding the onliners. Nourish yourself and work towards a beautiful life. You’re talented and strong, but social media is clearly your weak point. P.s. take responsibility for your actions. You overexposed yourself and your family but affliction need not arise a second time if you’re wise. ❤️”

See a screenshot of her comment below:

Internet users react to Latasha’s take on Korra Obidi’s social media use

Read what some of them had to say below:

Ms_naomii:

“Moving in silence or not won’t change anything, just work on yourself before going into another relationship.”

Aniscooser:

“That’s a great advice from Latasha. She can’t change what she did before but she can change what to do next. And privacy is what she needs the most.”

Cici_nita:

“Bitter truth. Korra too like busy body.”

City_of_urhobo_:

“Latasha, why you nor DM her? you self Dey chase clout.”

Y04298:

“Well said! Hope she will hear.”

Iam_horpeyhemi:

“This lady isn’t okay Fr. She just needs her husband.”

Officialibidun:

“Hmmm, true though. But we are allowed to do whatever works for us.”

