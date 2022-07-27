A family member of late Nollywood actress Ada Ameh has spoken up weeks after the movie star passed on

The woman identified as Ameh Abahi shared a post on Instagram in which she claimed a lot of people broke the news of Ada’s death without the knowledge of the family

Abahi mentioned how she was left heartbroken after visiting Ameh’s residence in Lagos, adding that funeral rites will be announced soon

Ameh Abahi, a family member of late actress Ada Ameh, has spoken up weeks after the sudden demise of the Nollywood film star.

Sharing a linked Instagram post on her personal page and late Ameh’s page, Abahi noted that the movie star’s demise is no longer news.

Ada Ameh's family opens up in sad post. Photo: @adaameh/@amehabahi

Source: Instagram

According to her, several people carried the news of Ameh’s demise without the knowledge of her family members.

“Your demise is no longer news. Many have helped us announce without your family even knowing. We've remained strong,” her post wrote.

Abahi disclosed that she has travelled down to Lagos and visited late Ameh’s residence, where she was only received by “photographs and memories”.

"It's heart breaking! I constantly check my blood pressure as I wallow in silence. Life is short as it is said. Your life was very impactful. You will be remembered by what you have done!"

Anahi called on fans and supporters of the actress to drop condolence messages on a dedicated website, adding that the family will soon announce funeral arrangements.

See post below:

Ada Ameh cries out over mental health

Just some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Ada Ameh made a video where she talked about some issues she was battling with.

The actress revealed a company sued her after she failed to handle the project assigned to her.

Ada said she was unable to do the job as she was battling mental health at the time she got the offer.

Source: Legit.ng