Popular Nollywood actress Anita Joseph and her husband Mc Fish Olagunju, are in the news again

The actress recently posted a video of herself having a fun time with her husband while they were on vacation, and some people condemned her outfit

Anita was warned to stop revealing her body because she is married, but she replied that her man has to approve of her outfit before she wears it

Popular Nigerian actress Anita Joseph and her husband, Fisayo ‘MC Fish’ Olagunju, have once again caught the eyes of internet users, especially trolls.

The celebrity couple’s relationship has been known to always come under scrutiny, and this time, Anita’s outfit on a trip was the topic of discourse.

Just recently, the film star posted a video of herself and her man having a fun day outdoors by the pool during what appeared to be a vacation.

Troll tells Anita Joseph to cover up more, she reacts. Photos: @realanitajoseph

Source: Instagram

At first glance, it looked like a romantic video to give fans couple goals. However, some people had an issue with it.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Exchange between Anita and a troll

Anita who was wearing a swimsuit with a light kimono jacket was berated for revealing her body in public. Some trolls took to her comment section to correct her.

One online user, Mimibaby47, wrote:

“Madame Zukwanuike! Exposing ur endowed body is not necessary, we have seen it, u're se*xy but it suppose to be show to ur hubby in the private room(za oza room).”

Her comment then led to an exchange with the actress who tried to defend herself. According to Anita, her husband made the video.

She wrote:

“My husband made the video mumny I’m glad you know I’m se*xy thank you and I don’t need to even show it off it speaks.”

The online user then reacted by saying she was okay with it as long as Anita’s husband didn’t mind and that she was only saying her mind. To that, the actress reacted:

“Stop saying your mind it’s not needed, if my husband does not approve an outfit I can’t even wear it thanks.”

See the video below:

Internet users react to Anita Joseph’s outfit

Read what some of them had to say below:

Ashu_christabel:

“We love you like that ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Kayluvbae:

“Your happiness is all that matters, who wan vex should vex na….no apologies ”

Kimmyjnr:

“Momma be calming down small nau infact make Una come back e don do”

Damaco_dmg:

“With what am seeing these two must be enjoying for real bcus if na fake by now them for don tire.”

Chizzylove.more:

“Una go just dey make marriage dey hungry me anyhow God I’m ready now.”

Interesting.

Anita Joseph lays heavy curse on people waiting for her marriage to fail

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported that the actress recently blew hot on social media as she addressed people waiting for her marriage to fail.

The movie star shared a series of lovely photos of herself on her official Instagram page and took to her caption to rant.

Not stopping there, the actress went ahead to tell the people waiting for her marriage to fail that they will fall while at it.

Source: Legit.ng