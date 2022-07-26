Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ brother, Sammy West, has caused a buzz on social media

The young man reacted to one of Regina’s latest photos after the actress shared a snap showing her backside

Sammy took to the comment section to claim that his sister has finally done her body, and fans had a lot to say about it

Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ body has now come under scrutiny on social media after her brother dropped an interesting comment under her post.

Just recently, the mother of two took to her official Instagram page to share a series of new photos of herself.

One of the snaps showed the actress turning her backside to the camera as she showed it off, and it raised a number of interesting reactions, including one from her big brother, Sammy West.

Regina Daniels' brother claims she worked on her body. Photos: @regina.daniels, @sir.sammywest

Source: Instagram

Sammy West left a comment under Regina’s post where he hinted that she had gone under the knife. According to him, she finally did her body.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He wrote:

“So you finally did your body.”

Regina reacts to Sammy’s comment

Not long after Sammy claimed his sister had gone under the knife, she reacted to his comment.

The mother of two laughed off her brother’s comment and noted that he was only in denial and did not want to accept that it was natural.

She wrote:

“@sir.sammywest you don’t want to accept it’s natural because of jealousy.”

See a screenshot of their exchange below:

Regina Daniels' brother claims she did surgery on her body, she reacts. Photo: @regina.daniels.

Source: Instagram

Internet users react to Regina’s photo and Sammy’s comment

Read what some of them had to say below:

Onyi_paul:

“@sir.sammywest so? She for come take permission from you?”

Dramadoll0567:

“@onyi_paul that’s her brother probably joking.”

Chukwudi_oramalu:

“Keep impressing us na Ned day run am.”

Ya_cheetah:

“Your So Beautiful GodBless Your Mama Regina❤❤❤❤❤❤.”

Interesting.

Regina Daniels gushes over mum's figure after 6 children

Actress and billionaire wife Regina Daniels likes to share content relating to her mum, and she recently decided to appreciate how beautiful the woman is.

Regina, on her Instagram page, shared photos of her mum and expressed disbelief that she still manages to look amazing after birthing six children.

The actress added that she stared at the photos before posting them, and even her siblings would be shocked when they see them.

Source: Legit.ng