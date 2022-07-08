Veteran Yoruba actress Idowu Philips shared pictures as well as videos of her new house weeks before her 80th birthday

In a video she shared, some celebrities were spotted at her house warming ceremony to celebrate with her

Many of her colleagues, as well as fans, have taken to social media to pen birthday messages to her ahead of her 80th birthday

It is a period of celebration for popular veteran Nigerian actress Idowu Phillips better known as Mama Rainbow, as she showed off a new house ahead of her 80th birthday.

Mama Rainbow shared a video from her housewarming ceremony via her Instagram page, with Yoruba movie stars in attendance.

Video from Mama Rainbow's housewarming. Credit: @mamarainbowofficial

She also shared a lovely video of her dancing as she prepares for her 80th birthday, which falls on October 16th.

Sharing the video, Mama Rainbow captioned the post with:

“Happy Birthday in advance to me and myself mama Rainbow @80”.

See the post below:

Fans celebrate Mama Rainbow ahead of her 80th birthday

Many fans and followers of the Nollywood veteran have since taken to her comment section to celebrate with her.

iambimpeakintunde:

"Alhamdulilah In Advance Dear Mother ."

queen.adex:

"Happy birthday in advance ma, you look so young ma, Thank God for good health ."

yemkikboutique:

"Happy birthday in advance maami , 80 years old look good on you ma ❤ ❤️."

bust_intimates:

"Happy birthday in advance ma. May the grace of God continually be on you in Jesus name ."

topsyncatering_events:

"Happy birthday ma ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

adetunjiqudrat:

"You are blessed ma.. you are really among the Favored. May the blessings of God continue to be upon your life mum. Happy birthday in advance ma.❤️."

Mama Rainbow bags honorary award from Nigerian university

The Nigerian movie star scored an impressive feat, and she happily shared the good news with members of the online community.

Mama Rainbow, in a post shared on her official Instagram page, told her fans and followers that she bagged an honorary degree from a Nigerian university.

Mama Rainbow was spotted in an academic garment in a series of photos posted on her page. She was flanked by two security officials in the pictures.

Source: Legit.ng