Nigerian veteran actor and movie producer Yinka Quadri has celebrated his wife on her birthday across social media

The actor also shared pictures of himself with his wife and children holding a 5-step giant money cake on Instagram

In a long caption to the picture, he showered praises on his wife, thanking her for giving him a home, children, happiness and life

Nollywood actor and veteran Yinka Quadri has taken to social media to celebrate his wife, Alhaja Nike Quadri, with a heartfelt birthday message.

In an Instagram post, the actor shared pictures of himself, his children and some family friends with a giant money cake celebrating his wife.

However, in a caption to the pictures, the Nollywood veteran described his wife as his “angel from above” and thanked her for giving him everything.

He also thanked his wife for giving him a beautiful home, their children, happiness and life.

He wrote:

“Happy birthday to the woman who gave me everything - our children, our beautiful home, happiness and life. You mean more to me than it’s possible to describe in words.

“My birthday message to you this year, my dear wife, is simple and sent with love, just to say how much I adore you, my angel from above...

“I have only the most heartfelt wishes reserved for you today as we celebrate another beautiful birthday of yours and another fabulous year together with you by my side as my wife.

“Alhaja Sadiat Adenike Quadri, may this year and beyond be filled with only the greatest things for you my love.”

Funke Eti, Mustapha Sholagbade, others join in celebrating Mrs Quadri

Actress Funke Eti, actor Mustapha Sholagbade and other fans of Yinka Quadri also celebrated Mrs Nike Quadri as they all dropped birthday messages on the comment section of the Instagram post. Check out their comments below:

iamfunkeetti:

HBD MA❤️❤️❤️❤️

mustiphasholagbade:

Happy birthday mummy

starboytemidayo:

Good bless our mummy ❤️

nuratadejokeejalonibu:

Happy birthday ma, more glorious years ahead

