Nollywood’s Ruth Eze is set to clock a new age in a few days but the celebration has already started in an interesting way

The movie star decided to reward herself with an early birthday gift and she shared the update with fans on social media

Eze was seen with her new Mercedes Benz in photos and videos shared online as many flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages

Nollywood actress Ruth Eze is beaming with joy at the moment as she kicked off the celebration of her birthday in a grand way.

The movie star clocks a new age on July 16 but she already went the extra mile in making herself happy ahead of the day.

Actress Ruth Eze buys Benz ahead of birthday. Photo: @her_majestrutheze

Source: Instagram

Eze splashed millions on naira on a new Mercedes Benz ride and the actress happily disclosed that it was a gift she bought entirely by herself.

"Birthday Gift Comes EarlyA Gift From Me To Meeeee," the new car owner wrote on her Instagram page.

The actress was equally spotted posing with the new ride in photos and videos shared with fans.

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

mfmovies said:

"E choke Normally, congratulations dear ."

nwa_oma82 said:

"Congratulations babygirleasy on the road cruising on the road."

odeguaeunice said:

"Congratulations ma, and happy birthday in advance."

realucheebere said:

"Birthday Blessings in advance babym nayoka we go dey sell cars now ooo, Congratulations."

perfectfilmstudio said:

"EChoke, This One Loudddd congratulations Super Star."

agohamusic said:

"congratulations you have worked so had.left alot for ur dream. am happy that u are living the life."

Actress Ruth Eze shares pictures of her new Venza ride

Just some months ago, Legit.ng reported that actress Ruth Eze started the month of March 2022 on an amazing note following a piece of good news shared with fans.

The Nollywood diva shared photos of her newly acquired automobile while making it known that it was a gift to herself.

"A Gift From Me To MeeeeHappy New Month Fam❤️❤️❤️❤️May We All March Into Our Miracles. In This Month Of March In Jesus Mighty Name Amen, Happy New Month Fam…I Love u All," she wrote on IG.

Many were seen in the comment section joining the actress to celebrate the purchase of a new big girl ride.

