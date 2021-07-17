Nollywood actress Iya Rainbow has shared an exciting piece of news with her fans and followers on Instagram

The veteran film star recently bagged an honorary degree from a Nigerian university and she shared photos on her page

Fans, colleagues in the entertainment industry flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages

Nigerian movie star Idowu Phillips better known as Mama Rainbow has scored another impressive feat and she happily shared the good news with members of the online community.

The movie star in a post shared on her official Instagram page told her fans and followers that she recently bagged a honorary degree from a Nigerian university.

Nollywood's Mama Rainbow bags honorary degree from Nigerian university. Photo: @mamarainbowofficial

Source: Instagram

Mama Rainbow was spotted in an academic garment in a series of photos posted on her page. She was flanked by two security officials in the pictures.

Check out the post below:

Fans, colleagues congratulate Mama Rainbow

Although the actress didn’t share a lot of details about the degree, fans, colleagues in the entertainment industry were quick to congratulate her.

Read some messages sighted below:

motiirayo said:

"Congratulations Mum."

mustiphasholagbade said:

"Congratulations Maami."

realyinkaquadri said:

"Congratulations to responsible and humble mother."

asiwajucharles said:

"Big congratulations my mummy."

adeosun_adebola said:

"Congratulations Grandma,the rest of your life will be spent in great happiness and sound health."

comfybeauty1 said:

"Congratulations to you beautiful Mom, role model and my mentor."

thetimo said:

"Hearty Congratulations Prof mama rainbow."

Source: Legit