Disturbing photos of veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba , have started circulating on social media

, The veteran actor is reportedly homeless and photos of him sitting in a not-so-good location where he is said to be residing have emerged

A younger actor, Yul Edochie, has reacted to Kenneth's situation and offered to help him by crowdfunding

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba seemed not to be living the best life after disturbing photos of where he reportedly resides made it to the internet.

The photos had Kenneth sitting somewhere that looked like a shop entrance with some of his belonging scattered around the place.

Yul Edochie offers to help Kenneth Aguba. Credit: @yuledochie @yabaleftonline

It was reported that the veteran actor has been homeless and his younger colleague, Yul Edochie has offered to assist him.

Yul commented on one of the posts of Kenneth in the location and insisted that it is not a big deal.

The actor said he is not ready to brag about it as he urged Kenneth to do a short video calling out his account details and post it online.

According to him:

"We’ll do crowd funding for him. He’ll never lack anything again."

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Yul Edochie's gesture

Social media users have reacted differently to Yul Edochie's gesture towards Kenneth Aguba, most of them commended him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ituma01:

"God bless you Yul. Please anyone in contact with him should assist and do a video clip. Regards."

Kingstarchizzy5:

"Big bro I always know you as a good person and you're still the person I used to know. Thank you Big bro for all your help."

AikzNuelz:

"Yul, u na my man any day. U can send out any of boys to go search for him(that is if you haven’t done so, cos u be correct man)to make that video. And I believe u, that there will be crowd funding for him."

EjimaduCharles:

"Nice one Odogwu, one celebrity I know always turns up for colleagues."

