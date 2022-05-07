Nigerian actress and billionaire’s daughter, Temi Otedola, recently spoke on how she knew her fiancé, Mr Eazi, is also Mr Right

While speaking during an interview with Beat 999 FM, Temi noted that she shared feelings with Eazi that she has ever felt with anyone else

According to the fashionista, being with Mr Eazi feels like home and fans have gushed over the trending video

Budding Nigerian actress and billionaire’s daughter, Temi Otedola, recently had fans gushing on social media after she spoke on her relationship with Mr Eazi.

During a recent interview with Beat 999 FM, Temi explained how she knew that her husband-to-be, Mr Eazi, was the one for her.

According to the 26-year-old, she discovered this because of the feeling and sense of peace she had about him. Not stopping there, Temi noted that it was a feeling of home.

Temi Otedola describes Mr Eazi as home. Photos: @temiotedola, @mreazi

She said:

“It’s not even something about him, I think it's just a feeling or a sense of peace I can't feel with anyone else. Feeling like you found your best friend, your person, your soulmate. I don’t know how to describe it, it’s home.”

See the video below:

Nigerians gush as Temi Otedola described Mr Eazi as her feeling of home

The video of Temi speaking on Mr Eazi soon went viral on social media and fans gushed over the glowing accolades she showered on him. Read some of their comments below:

Factsonfact_1:

“May True love Locate us too.”

Just_trixx:

“God Abeg .”

Italopapa:

“Real love ❤️ peace.”

Winnyuwagbale:

“Best WISHES to the both of them.”

___Blessynn:

“Speed Darlington did you hear what she said? Peace na Eazi dey give her, home!”

Yourfeelgoodradiofriend:

“Peace....Home......”

Ezevictor_:

“Peace.”

_Leezglam_:

“God when oo .”

So sweet.

Femi Otedola reacts as Temi gets engaged to Mr Eazi

Nigerian billionaire and businessman Femi Otedola joined several others to congratulate his daughter Temi Otedola and Nigerian singer Mr Eazi.

This came after Temi shared a video of the Nigerian singer proposing to her, and she said yes to being his wife.

Reacting to the video, the Nigerian billionaire talked about someone taking away his daughter as he added a happy emoji that showed he was pleased with their decision.

