Popular Nollywood actor, Kalu Ikeagwu, has taken his ex-wife, Ijeoma, to court for the dissolution of their marriage

According to reports, the film star accused Ijeoma of abandoning her matrimonial home and preventing him access to their two kids

Ikeagwu is now seeking custody of their three-year-old son and her 10-year-old step daughter and internet users have reacted

Popular Nigerian actor, Kalu Ikeagwu, has made new moves against his estranged wife, Ijeoma, as he dragged her to court.

On Monday, May 30, 2022, the movie star told the Ikeja High Court that Ijeoma abandoned their marriage and also prevented him access to their two kids.

Ikeagwu is seeking an end to their marriage in the suit marked LD/8939HD/2021.The couple have been married for six years.

Actor Kalu Ikeagwu drags estranged wife Ijeoma to court. Photos: @kaluikeagwu

According to reports from People’s Gazette, Ikeagwu claimed in court that his wife packed out of their matrimonial home and told him she was going to her father’s house in Enugu.

He added that she was later seen at the airport in Lagos going to an unknown destination. In his words:

“She told me she was at her father’s place in Enugu and four days later, I saw her at the airport in Lagos, heading to God knows where. In the mail she sent, she said she was In Enugu.”

The film star denied in court that he failed to provide for his wife and kids and added that he also did not send them out of the house.

In court, Ikeagwu revealed that his wife, Ijeoma, refused to sleep with him since the birth of their son and that she also poured water on him while he slept.

“After the birth of our son, she has refused to have sex with me. I was not aware she lost the pregnancy due to an infection as I did not give her any infection.

“Till date, I have not seen any report attached to a document that she lost a baby through STD. Though I did not ask her why she lost the baby,” he said.

Kalu Ikeagwu seeks custody of his son and step daughter

The Nollywood actor also asked the court to grant him full custody of his three-year-old son and their 10-year-old step daughter.

Ikeagwu noted that he stopped sending money for upkeep of the kids after Ijeoma denied him being the father to his step daughter.

According to the actor, this was after Ijeoma accused him of trying to sleep with the child.

While answering questions in court on why he also wanted full custody of the step daughter after he had earlier sought revocation of guardianship, Ikeagwu explained that he got wind of his estranged wife wanting to relocate the children.

The judge however made it known that it will be difficult to give the actor custody of their daughter while her mother is still alive.

The judge said:

“The Supreme Court ruled that it is not the wealth of a father that the children of that age need, they need the care and attention of their biological mother.

“The only reason the girl child should not be in the custody of the mother is if the mother is mentally derailed or the issue of infidelity is involved.

“Assuming the girl starts her monthly period, you as a father do not know what to do. You will be scared of the blood. A female girl is delicate. Your own case is worse because an accusation has been levelled against you.”

The case was adjourned to June 23, 2022, for the hearing to continue.

Kalu Ikeagwu reportedly demands N14k bride price refund

According to a source who spoke with blogger, Stella Dimokokorkus, the couple who were married for five years had been having marital issues with Ijeoma accusing the actor of having extra-marital affairs with other women.

She also complained about his habit of smoking in the presence of the children - one of whom is asthmatic.

Following the reports, Nigerians took to social media to react. While some defended the actor's right to demand a refund of the bride price money, others have tagged him as stingy.

