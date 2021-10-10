Nigerians on social media have reacted to the rumoured failed marriage between actor Kalu Ikeagwu and his wife

According to blogger, Stella Dimokokorkus, the Nollywood star has demanded for a refund of N14,000 which was paid as bride price

Several Nigerians have reacted with mixed feelings as Ikeagwu joins the statistics of Nigerian celebrities with failed marriages

Popular Nollywood actor, Kalu Ikeagwu, is currently the talk of many on social media following a news report that his marriage with wife, Ijeoma, has fallen apart.

Nigerians have shared their thoughts on the failed marriage. Photo credit: @kaluikeagwu

Source: Instagram

According to a source who spoke with blogger, Stella Dimokokorkus, the couple who were married for five years had been having marital issues with Ijeoma accusing the actor of having extra-marital affairs with other women.

She also complained about his habit of smoking in the presence of the children - one of whom is asthmatic.

The source also claimed that Ijeoma moved out of the actor’s house in July 2021 with all her belongings and her whereabouts have remained unknown to the actor.

Reactions

Following the reports, Nigerians have taken to social media to react. While some defended the actor's right to demand a refund of the bride price money, others have tagged him as stingy.

Check out some comments below:

being_odi:

"Kalu that got married at over 40 still get mind part ways??? Let me come and be going."

cjkmadrid:

"Ignorant comments..... The amount is insignificant. It is just symbolic. If he wanted money back, will he be asking for just 14k? Is that what the wedding or marriage rites cost? He's doing it so they could both be free to go their separate ways. That's Igbo tradition, otherwise the lady won't be able to remarry. He's actually being nice in that aspect."

chinelly10:

"Thats the proper thing to do, if you are tired you walk away, collect your bride price and free the lady.. Its sad sha."

chika_squared:

"After all the wait for a perfect wife"

tutyshoe:

"He should have asked for interest with the 14k too now. Werey man."

alexismum:

"The return of brideprice is customary at the dissolution of the marriage. That way both parties are free to remarry later."

kandymills:

"It’s tradition, even if it’s 1 naira . He is even good, some wicked men will never collect it and you will never marry without them collecting it back."

nkiruka_

"In igbo tradition, the bride price has to be returned to nullify the marriage. This has nothing to do with the amount."

Source: Legit.ng News