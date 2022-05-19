Veteran Nollywood actress Bimbo Akintola, recently shut down claims of being a feminist over her works that put her in that light

According to the 51-year-old movie star, she thinks feminism is toxic and she prefers humanism instead and identifies as a humanist

Akintola’s take on feminism soon caused a stir on social media with numerous people sharing their hot takes

Veteran Nigerian actress Bimbo Akintola has now caused a stir on social media after she shut down claims of being a feminist and also blasted the ideology.

During a recent interview with Premium Times, the 51-year-old movie star noted that many of her works have led people to think that she is a feminist but she is not.

Her movies have been known to shed light on the plight of girls and women and the actress has now explained why.

Veteran actress Bimbo Akintola distances self from feminism. Photo: @bimboakintola

Source: Instagram

During the interview, Akintola described herself as a humanist and not a feminist. In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“My passion for the girl-child and the women does not make me a feminist; I am a humanist.”

Not stopping there, the movie veteran made sure to distance herself from the idea of feminism and she gave her reasons.

According to her, an extreme and toxic wing of feminism won’t make her be a part of it. She added that if you care for humans, you are a humanist.

She said:

“I don’t like this feminist idea because I think there’s a focus on this wing of feminism that is extreme. It’s toxic. I don’t want to be part of that. I want us to realise that you care about humans if you say you are a humanist.

“That means every individual: boy, girl, woman, man; everybody. My niche is the women and the girl child because there is so much to do concerning this issue in Nigeria.”

Nigerians react to Bimbo Akintola’s claim that feminism is toxic

Not long after the actress’ views on feminism were shared, it became a topic of discussion on social media as fans reacted. Read what some of them had to say below:

Eugene_sen:

“Aunty what’s your own definition of feminism? Feminism to me is basically human rights.”

Iferolayo:

“Feminism isn’t meant to toxic, it’s certain people who have turned it into something crazy. It’s a very simple concept.”

Xom_mie:

“Nigerians have turned Feminism into something else.”

Poshest_hope:

“There are two definitions of Feminism. The Nigerian definition and the right one.”

Evelyn____xx:

“Better to stand for what is right without attaching any label. Most feminist especially in Nigeria are misandrist.”

Shantee_attah:

“Everything becomes toxic when it's practiced in 9ja.”

Abby_holar:

“When defined correctly- the idea of feminism is far from toxic ‍♀️.”

Nnenna_aldo:

“All I see is a woman who doesn’t know the definition of feminism. If she knew she would know that is why she was able to go to school, has a job and can vote.”

Hmm.

Mercy Johnson blushes hard as she meets Bimbo Akintola

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, recently met with one of Nollywood’s veteran movie stars, Bimbo Akintola.

Akintola clocked a year older on May 5, 2022, and Mercy was filled with joy to be meeting her senior colleague in the industry.

Their meeting was captured on video and was posted online on Mercy’s official Instagram page.

In the sweet video, Mercy did a little happy dance before embracing the top actress. She also wished her a happy birthday.

Source: Legit.ng