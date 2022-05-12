BBNaija star, Bambam, has now opened up about her weight gain due to pregnancy and childbirth

In a recent interview, the mother of two noted that she faced a tough time from trolls who called her fan after she gained weight

Bambam thanked God that her husband, Teddy A, likes his women thick and he never made her feel bad about the weight

Big Brother Nigeria star, Bambam, has caused a buzz online after she finally opened up about her weight gain after pregnancy.

While speaking with TV show host, Stephanie Coker, on her podcast, Bambam admitted that she had a tough time with trolls because of her added weight.

According to the mother of two, seeing as her weight gain happened in the full glare of people on social media, they came for her. Bambam however added that one day, she decided to ignore them and decide that when she is ready, she will lose weight and snap back.

Bambam speaks on weight gain after pregnancy. Photos: @bammybestowed

Source: Instagram

The BBN star also noted that she already lost some weight before her second child came.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Also in the interview, Bambam revealed that she used to be a size 8 but she became a size 14/16 after pregnancy. She then thanked God that her husband, Teddy A, likes his women thick and never made her feel bad about it.

In her words:

“I used to be a size 8 and then I went from that to a 14/16 after pregnancy. I didn't expect it and thank God Teddy likes his women thick and he never made me feel bad about it.”

See the video below:

Internet users react to Bambam’s pregnancy weight gain struggles

Read what some Nigerians had to say about the viral video below:

Lolaoj:

“I even dislike the term “SnapBack” why the pressure honestly!”

Ericanlewedim:

“They don’t matter ❤️❤️❤️ I’ve noticed that body shaming is not even limited to the uneducated, the people who do it the most are even people we work with or family members but just knthat if they don’t care about your feelings then they don’t matter!!!”

Its_tegadominic:

“Likeeeeeee… this leads to postpartum depression but we ain’t ready for this.”

Lamiphillipsworld:

“@stephaniecoker we are the ones giving ourselves a headache. The body has been through a literal wash and wear .. the only things that are important are your mental health and the health of your baby.. social media updates and fake snap backs won’t be there to therapize with you when you are going “through”. Sanity it key.”

Darasimi_aina:

“Me that I’m size 16 to start with nko.”

Paskal_khris:

“"Thank God Teddy likes his women thick"??? LOL, sis, this is about you and how comfortable you feel in yoir body. So, if he doesn't like his women thick what would have happened? He'll send you packing? ”

Ka.odi:

“And if he didn’t like his women big? That worries me.”

Omolara.abeke:

“Shout out to her confidence and her supportive hubby!”

Opal_nailz:

“It should be about what you want for yourself and not what Teddy prefers!!!!! So what if he didn’t like his women thick??”

_Asakeh:

“If Teddy likes his women thick, why did he go for you at size 8? Maybe Teddy is actually just trying to be a good man by not making his woman feel bad or less of herself.”

Hmm.

Bambam and Teddy welcome second child

Weeks after announcing to the world that they were expecting their second child together, reality stars Bambam and Teddy A finally welcomed a new addition to their household.

Bambam, a former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, took to her Instagram page with a post announcing the birth of their son.

According to the new mum’s post, the little one was welcomed into the world on Thursday, March 3.

Source: Legit.ng