Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, recently met with one of Nollywood’s veteran movie stars, Bimbo Akintola.

Akintola clocked a year older on May 5, 2022, and Mercy was filled with joy to be meeting her senior colleague in the industry.

Their meeting was captured on video and was posted online on Mercy’s official Instagram page.

Mercy Johnson meets senior colleague, Bimbo Akintola. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie, @bimboakintola

In the sweet video, Mercy did a little happy dance before embracing the top actress. She also wished her a happy birthday.

The mother of four accompanied the video with a caption where she expressed her admiration for Bimbo Akintola.

She wrote:

“A Legend, an awesome person and an advocate of Peace and happiness. I love you Aunty Bims because you are an awesome person. May all you wish for on this day come to pass….@bimboakintola.”

See the clip below:

Internet users react

The meeting of the two top Nollywood actresses left fans gushing. Read what some of them had to say below:

Dreamynaturalle:

“Meet her once at Agungi she is a lovely person … happy birthday ma.”

Amadimari_mark:

“Wishes her more and more joy of dis ahead in life.”

Solaakinboye:

“She is a good actor. Happy birthday to her! Hilarious Mercy .”

Thevivmoore:

“She is beautiful woman ❤️.”

Sexyboomz:

“Bimbo is an amazing lady❤️.”

1safiyanu:

“Happy Birthday Auntie Bimbo.”

Nice one.

Mercy Johnson celebrates daughter's 2nd birthday with 7 cakes

Mercy Johnson's last child Divine clocked two on May 4 and the actress could not hide her excitement on social media.

In the recent video the actress shared on her Instagram, she and her husband expressed gratitude to everyone who celebrated their daughter.

The highlight of the video were the colourful cakes arranged in front of the whole family with Divine in the centre of it all.

Mercy and her hubby took turns carrying their toddler who seemed oblivious but fixated on the cakes in front of her.

