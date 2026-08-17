Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation issued a circular directing all airlines at the Kingdom's airports to check passenger travel documents

GACA told carriers to obtain the latest entry, exit, and transit requirements through official channels of relevant authorities

Airlines must take precautions at boarding points to confirm passengers hold all documents needed for their destination and transit countries

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has ordered all commercial and private airlines operating at airports in the Kingdom to verify that passengers carry the correct documents before boarding.

The directive came through an official circular, in which GACA instructed carriers to check the most current entry, exit, and transit requirements for every passenger, covering their country of departure, their final destination, and any stops in between.

GACA directive enforces strict airline compliance, requiring carriers to verify passenger documents before boarding flights in Saudi Arabia. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

What airlines must now do

According to Gulf News, under the new guidance, airlines are required to source these requirements through the official channels of relevant authorities or through regulations that those authorities have formally approved. Carriers must not rely on outdated or unofficial information when confirming document eligibility.

GACA also directed airlines to put in place the necessary precautions at boarding points, ensuring no passenger departs without holding the full set of documents demanded by their destination country and any transit nations along their route.

The authority further reminded all airlines that compliance with GACA circulars, orders, and instructions is mandatory, underlining that the directive carries regulatory weight.

Why this matters for travellers

The circular places the responsibility firmly on airlines rather than individual passengers at the point of departure. Travellers flying through or out of Saudi Arabia may face tighter pre-boarding checks as a result, particularly those with multi-leg itineraries passing through countries with distinct visa or documentation requirements.

Passengers are advised to confirm that their travel documents, including visas, residency permits, and any transit authorisations, meet the requirements of every country on their itinerary before heading to the airport.

Passenger documents undergo tighter scrutiny as carriers implement mandatory pre-boarding checks across Saudi airports. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia clarifies rules for multiple-entry visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi Arabia has clarified that pilgrims holding a valid one-year multiple-entry Umrah visa cannot simply board a flight to Mecca whenever they choose. A new service package and a separate Umrah permit are required before each individual visit.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said pilgrims must book an approved service package through a licensed Umrah service provider on the Nusuk platform ahead of every trip.

Source: Legit.ng