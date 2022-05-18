DJ Cuppy has taken to social media yet again with another post lamenting her rigorous academic experience at Oxford University

The billionaire daughter disclosed that she’s currently in her last term and has to put in extra work to come out with a brilliant academic performance

Cuppy admitted that the entire process has been mentally and emotionally draining as she maintained that her ‘Godfidence’ will pull her through

The DJ’s post sparked different reactions with many making references to her point about never writing a research paper

Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy continues to struggle with her decision to bag another degree from Oxford University.

The Gelato crooner who has been open about the demanding journey recently returned to her Instagram page with yet another post highlighting her struggles.

Cuppy disclosed that she’s currently undergoing her last term in the institution and is under extreme pressure to deliver excellent academic performance for her thesis.

Her post read:

"My thesis is due soon and I’m under so much pressure to deliver at such a high academic standard. Having never done a research paper before, it’s extremely draining in a mental and even emotional way."

The entertainer admitted that she is going through a tough time but knows it’s only going to last for a little while.

See her post below:

Social media users react

adesolablossom45 said:

"God be with you. You will finish well and finish strong."

wallpaperplace said:

"It’s your turn Florence, go through it, we are all coming Back from “ A Lot”

pepepretti_herself said:

"Yes you can Cuppy . Be strong."

_aniscooser said:

"It’s not easy. Sending love to everyone who's trying their best to heal from things that they don't discuss. Stay strong!"

iam_kendra_kevin said:

"I don't understand the "haven't never done a research paper before" like how? You no do project for Uni? Someone please school me or is it a different type of research work?"

Cuppy flies to family house in Monaco to complete thesis

Legit.ng previously reported that DJ Cuppy left many gushing over a photo that showed her writing her thesis in a beautiful environment.

Cuppy revealed the photo was taken at her father Femi Otedola’s house in Monaco after she told him she would be able to write a much better thesis there.

The photo stirred reactions on social media, with many of her fans wishing they have the same opportunity as Cuppy.

