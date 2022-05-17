Nollywood actress Chioma Toplis has shared more details on the death of her colleague, Leo Mezie

In a lengthy note on Instagram, Toplis recounted how money was donated to the late actor in 2016 and how he proved to be dubious with the funds

Toplis noted that Mezie once again asked for funds to be donated but people who helped in the past grew tired of his seeming dishonesty

Popular Nollywood actor Leo Mezie’s death has continued to cause a buzz online especially after his colleagues in the movie industry were bashed for not helping him during his lifetime.

In a new development, Nollywood actress Chioma Toplis took to social media to share more details on Mezie’s death and how the film industry had rallied around to help him in the past.

In a lengthy note posted online, Toplis recounted how money was donated to Mezie in 2016 for him to undergo surgery and that he started to act sketchy when she and someone else volunteered to visit him at the hospital.

Toplis noted that after a few months, Mezie returned and did not look like someone who had done a major surgery but he held a huge thanksgiving in church where he claimed to have been miraculously healed.

Part of Toplis’ caption reads:

“In 2016 Money was contributed to his surgery including the huge some that Apostle gave him. He came to London with his then-wife for the surgery. I and another actress who was in London contacted him so we could visit him in the hospital but he did not allow us to come see him. Months later he came back and didn't look like someone that had such major surgery.

"He organised a huge Thanksgiving service at the Apostle’s church where he said that he miraculously healed. That his failed kidneys were revived in London and the doctors there said that he didn't need surgery. People questioned who then diagnosed him and booked the surgery of which money was donated?”

People lost interest in helping Leo Mezie

The actress explained that Mezie continued to lead a normal life after the incident till news broke again that he was ill again and needed donations. She added that funds were donated till the late actor asked the foundation to give the money to him which they refused because it was against their policy to contribute to individual accounts.

Toplis added that people soon lost interest in Mezie’s case and it was obvious that he was enjoying the money he was making as a result of his illness.

She wrote:

“Like I said a lot of people lost interest in his case even the Apostle that helped him the most. The plain truth is that he was enjoying the money he was making out of his illness. His wife left him and relocated to the US when she got a visa.

"His family and extended family took over and helped him with dialysis, and raised the N17m for the transplant which was done about a week ago. Yes, he has family members about three of them live in the US. Unfortunately he died on Saturday and his corpse was moved to Umuahia on Sunday.”

Read the full caption below:

Nigerians react to claims of Leo Mezie squandering money donated for his treatment

Read what some internet users had to say about Chioma Toplis’ claims below:

Ugonabo_babe:

“Leo the way u act in movies same way in real life, u love money so much. May ur soul rest in peace.”

Jugy4love:

“Obviously he loves me money more than his life‍♀️. Continue to rest in the lord, Leo .”

Lamruth94:

“Well done dear, its not right when pple blame actors forgetting you pple have ur own problems and challenges too. Too bad he didnot make it. RIP.”

Knwaegerue:

“Things are really happening.”

Joycekalu:

“Nwannemmmmm God bless you. OHUHU NWERE NMADU.”

AGN president announces death of 2 young actors

Legit.ng previously reported that the national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, made a sad announcement about the death of young and upcoming actors.

Emeka revealed that he was about to react to Yul Edochie's polygamy saga when he got the news that Chioma Precious and Chinedu Bernard had died.

The AGN president further set up a three-man prayer committee for all members of the association to participate in to curb such unfortunate incidents.

