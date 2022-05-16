Popular Nollywood actress, Chioma Toplis, took to social media to break the sad news that her colleague, Leo Mezie is dead

Chioma made it known that the actor died at an Abuja hospital over the weekend and his remains have been taken to his hometown

Social media users have taken to her page to share their condolence messages to the family of the deceased over his sad passing away

The movie industry has lost one of its very own, Leo Mezie after he had a long battle with kidney-related disease.

The 46-years-old actor who is known for his role in many Nollywood movies lost his life at an Abuja hospital.

Leo Mezie is dead. Credit: @gossiphq

Source: Instagram

According to one of his colleagues, Chioma Toplis, Leo died on Saturday, May 14, after he couldn't beat her long fight with a kidney-related disease.

The actor who had been battling a kidney disease had a transplant recently but he began to develop complications and sadly lost the battle.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to Chioma, his remains have been taken to his hometown in Umuahia:

''Actor Leo Mezie is dead. He died on Saturday in Abuja while recovering from kidney transplant. His corpse has been moved to Umuahia his hometown. RIP Leo."

Check out Chioma's post below:

Nigerians mourn Leo Mezie

Social media users across the country have trooped to Chioma's page to send their condolence messages to the families of late Leo.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Edithmaduka:

"Chai may his soul rest in peace."

Sammyadesh_d_triller:

"Chaiiii. Na wao. For years he has been struggling with this illness."

Haja4270:

"God have mercy may his soul find peace in the Lord."

Jenyify2:

"Cheei he fought a good fight rest easy."

AGN president announces death of 2 young actors

Legit.ng previously reported that the national president of Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, made a sad announcement about the death of young and upcoming actors.

Emeka revealed that he was about to react to Yul Edochie's polygamy saga when he got the news that Chioma Precious and Chinedu Bernard had died.

The AGN president further set up a three-man prayer committee for all members of the association to participate in to curb such unfortunate incidents.

Source: Legit.ng